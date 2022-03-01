Lionel Messi is only in the first of his two-year deal with current club Paris Saint-Germain.. However, he is already being strongly linked to a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States when his contract expires in the summer of 2023. In particular, former PSG player David Beckham's Inter Miami side is believed to be serious about their plan to pursue the Argentine when the time comes.

The Barcelona legend was linked to the MLS when he first expressed his desire to leave the Camp Nou back in 2020. When the Catalan giants were left with no choice but to let him go at the end of the 2020-21 campaign, Messi was linked with a move to the MLS once more.

He eventually accepted a two-year deal with PSG, but Beckham and his team are reportedly still keen on bringing the Argentine back to the Americas to play out the tail-end of his illustrious career.

Although he is contracted to stay at PSG until 2023, the French giants do have an option to seek an extension for another season. Inter Miami will be waiting in the wings, with co-owner Jorge Mas echoing what Beckham has said in the past.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Mas said, "Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. David Beckham has a relationship with him, if he leave PSG, at the time he leaves, we'd love to see Lionel Messi at Inter Miami."

Beckham previously said that it is his dream to bring the biggest names in European football back to Miami to play for his club. He made the transition himself as a player, plying his trade with LA Galaxy following an illustrious spell with Europe's biggest clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart, so it's a possibility," added Mas.

Messi left Barcelona at the end of last season after his contract expired and the club could no longer afford to re-sign him due to their financial issues. He made a move to Paris, but had a slow start due to a string of injuries. However, he has slowly found his stride and has been clinical in providing assists.

PSG have a comfortable lead at the top of Ligue 1, and are going into the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid with a 1-0 advantage. Messi will likely be inclined to stay if the club maintains good form, and it remains to be seen if the MLS move will eventually come to fruition.