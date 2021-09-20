Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek's future remains in the balance as he finds himself unable to break into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's starting XI. Inter Milan are said to be interested in signing the Dutch midfielder, but are unlikely to be able to complete the move owing to an issue within the Serie A club.

Despite arriving as a marquee signing from Ajax last summer, he has been relegated to making appearances from the bench. Van de Beek has played just 51 mintes of senior football this season, which proves that Solskjaer still does not trust the Netherlands international.

The Norwegian has preferred Brazilian Fred and Englishman Scott McTominay in the deep lying midfielder role, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes occupy the positions higher up the pitch. If the situation continues, the Dutchman is likely to push for a move away from Old Trafford.

According to L'Interista, Inter are big admirers of the midfielder and remain keen to help end his United nightmare. But despite their interest, the Serie A club cannot contemplate a move at the moment owing to the 20-time English champions' high valuation of the player.

The Serie A champions are also facing a crippling financial crisis, which saw them sell Achraf Hakimi and top scorer Romelu Lukaku for a combined £158 million. Despite offloading two of their biggest stars, they are unable to splash the cash as the moment.

Everton were also interested in taking Van de Beek to Goodison Park in the final days of the summer transfer window, but were unable to complete the deal. He remains hopeful that Solskjaer will begin to use him more, but is hoping the former Molde manager will allow him to leave if he does not have use for him within the playing squad.

"I need to trust him. If he doesn't need me, I think he will let me go. I think he has plans with me," Van de Beek said recently talking about Solskjaer, as quoted by the Daily Express.