It's the surprise album drop that has left fans reeling. Lily Allen's new record, West End Girl, isn't just a collection of songs; it's a searing post-mortem of her marriage to Stranger Things star David Harbour, 50. The 40-year-old singer lays the blame for their split firmly on his alleged cheating.

But despite Lily making the reasons for the end of their five-year marriage so painfully public, a source tells Heat that pals are still worried she could go back to him. This has sparked fears of a potential reunion, as friends close to the singer believe she remains 'too vulnerable' to her ex.

Friends Fear David Harbour Still Has a Hold on Lily Allen

'After everything that David put her through, Lily still has a soft spot for him,' says the source. 'She even said in an interview that she has 'compassion' for him. That has really hit a nerve with a lot of people close to her because he treated her so terribly.'

Her friends think she's being way too forgiving and worry she's leaving the door open for him to come crawling back. 'He's always had a weird hold over Lily and he's a very charming guy when he wants to be,' the informant continues. 'So, as much as Lily swears she'd never give him another chance, her friends are rightfully concerned. She's still very hung up on him.'

This break-up was so difficult she admitted she became suicidal, so it's not something she can easily get over. She's reportedly writing angry songs about him and calling him out for all the cheating, but her friends worry she's still vulnerable to him.

The Lyrical Receipts: How Lily Allen and David Harbour's Marriage Unravelled

The album's lyrics paint a devastating picture. In the title track, Lily sings about moving her children to New York to be with David, only for him to call her asking for an open marriage while she was in London starring in a play. She later sings, 'I can't shake the image of her naked on top of you,' about an alleged other lover of her husband's.

However, perhaps the biggest shock comes on 'P---y Palace,' when Lily says she found a shopping bag full of 'sex toys, butt plugs, lube' and 'hundreds of Trojan [condoms].'

She also sings about finding texts from David's other lover, given the alias 'Madeline,' and how her husband had 'broken the rules' of their open marriage. The woman in question has since come forward as Netflix costume designer Natalie Tippett, who he's thought to have had a three-year affair with.

Validation for Lily Allen, Embarrassment for David Harbour

Lily, mum to daughters Ethel, 13, and Marnie, 12 (from her first marriage to Sam Cooper), filed for divorce in September after the marriage broke down at the end of 2024. Having recorded the album in just 10 days last December, Lily now says her feelings have cooled.

After initially saying, 'The feelings of despair were so strong... I wanted to die,' she said in a recent interview, 'I feel differently about the whole situation now. We all go through break-ups and it's always f***ing brutal.'

The source says friends are happy she's finally 'exposed' her ex, saying, 'They all had to watch him slowly destroy her and they think the best thing she could have done is put him on blast. Writing the album was like a therapy session. To then have it be so well received has been validating.'

Despite him being pictured with Lily's daughters at a theme park in Florida the day after the album dropped, insiders say the actor is embarrassed over the scathing record.

'David knew the album would be catty,' the insider said, 'but he wasn't prepared for anything this detailed. He's essentially been outed as the world's worst husband, and it's not like he can defend himself because everyone knows he's guilty of the things Lily's accused him of. He's a very private soul, so it's not his style to hit back or drag this out in public. He's riding it out and trying to drown out the noise.'

With David Harbour lying low and Lily Allen's friends on high alert, the saga is far from over. While the album has been a validating success for her, the question remains whether this public 'therapy session' is enough to close the door on him for good.

IBTimes UK has reached out to Lily Allen and David Harbour for comments.