Apple's October 2025 event created a strange dilemma for creative professionals. While the company unveiled a new M5 MacBook Pro, the models that power users actually buy—the M5 Pro and M5 Max versions—were conspicuously absent. This has left high-end users in a lurch, staring down a potential wait until spring 2026.

The new base M5 chip, while impressive, simply will not satisfy those who rely on the power of the M4 Pro and M4 Max models still on sale. The base M5 is built on TSMC's third-generation 3nm 'N3P' process node and features a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Apple says the M5 provides 'over 4x the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4' and 'a 45 percent improvement in graphics performance compared to the M4,' thanks to a new GPU architecture that embeds a Neural Accelerator in each core. However, this is no match for the dedicated Pro and Max chips.

This split release creates a difficult choice: buy an M4 Pro/Max now, wait for the M5 Pro/Max in 2026, or wait even longer for the much bigger M6 generation rumoured to be just around the corner? Here is everything we know so far about the delayed professional-grade laptops.

Why The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max Will Look Familiar

If you are waiting for a new look, you will have to keep waiting. Apple updated the design of the MacBook Pro in 2021, and the base M5 model introduced in October 2025 featured no external changes. It is safe to assume the MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max models will follow suit and stick with the current chassis.

It is always possible that a new colour makes an appearance, similar to the 'Space Black' option in 2023, but the core design is set for at least another year.

In July 2025, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that the M5 MacBook Pro series is to be 'the last of this current design though'. Apple appears to be saving the next major design upgrade for the M6 generation in 2026, which is rumoured to include a thinner design and a camera 'hole' to finally replace the notch.

The Display Dilemma For The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max

Just like the design, do not expect any significant screen updates for the MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max. We could see a minor bump to the 1,600 nits peak brightness, but the panel technology itself will almost certainly be unchanged from the M4 generation.

The truly exciting display technology is being reserved for the M6. On February 11, 2025, The Elec reported that OLED displays for the MacBook Pro are going into production, but 'they won't be featured in the laptop until 2026'. This was supported by a July 28, 2025, report from Dealsite claiming Apple has a deal in place with Samsung Display for these OLED panels.

There could be something even more revolutionary coming with the M6 generation: a touchscreen. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple is going to launch a MacBook with a touch screen, possibly as soon as 2026, though it could be delayed until 2027.

Apple

The New Chip Architecture For The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max

This is the most important update, and likely the reason for the delay. The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max will, at a minimum, offer the typical 15 to 25 percent performance boost over the M4 chips.

However, a new rumour suggests the delay is for a good reason. On October 7, 2025, MaxTech's Vadim Yuryev reported that Apple is working on a new chip design for the M5 Pro and M5 Max that would feature the 'CPU and GPU on separate blocks.'

This would be a significant shift, using advanced packaging technology to create a modular 'system-of-chips' rather than a single 'system-on-a-chip.' This would allow customers 'greater options to configure these components.'

For example, a user could select a base M5 Pro CPU but pair it with a maxed-out GPU. Yuryev stated that this new design 'is why the M5 Pro and M5 Max are delayed until 2026.'

Confirming the existence of these machines, AppleInsider reported on July 3 that Apple plans four standard configurations with the following code names:

J714c: M5 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro

M5 Max 14-inch MacBook Pro J714s: M5 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro

M5 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro J716c: M5 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro

M5 Max 16-inch MacBook Pro J716s: M5 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro

Expected Specs And Connectivity For The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max

When the M4 MacBook Pro launched, it brought Thunderbolt 5 to the Pro and Max models. The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max will certainly continue to offer this, while the base M5 model remains on Thunderbolt 4.

The most likely new additions will be Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Apple may integrate the N1 chip, as used in the iPhone 17, which will bring both new standards and improve features like Personal Hotspot and AirDrop.

We are not expecting a 5G modem, as reports indicate that is 'unlikely to arrive before 2026.' The M5 MacBook Pro also saw no changes to the camera, so it is highly unlikely the M5 Pro and Max models will either.

The Delayed Release Date For The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max

While the base M5 model arrived on schedule in October 2025, the Pro and Max models did not. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was initially confident in an end-of-2025 release but noted just before the launch that the M4 Pro/Max models were not 'constrained,' signalling a delay.

Vadim Yuryev of Max Tech correctly predicted the October launch, tweeting on October 6: '3 days of M5 chip product launches next week... M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch model ONLY.' With the high-end chips missing that window, a spring 2026 launch 'for the rest of the MacBook Pro line up looks most likely.'

The M5 chip shows strong benchmarks (matching the M4 Max), but the next MacBook Pro update is expected to be a minimal spec bump focused on power. Pexels

How Much Will The MacBook Pro M5 Pro & Max Cost?

Prices are 'unlikely to change' from the M4 generation. For reference, here are the current prices for the M4 Pro and M4 Max models.

14-inch MacBook Pro

$1,999/£1,999: M4 Pro (12c CPU, 16c GPU), 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD

M4 Pro (12c CPU, 16c GPU), 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD $2,399/£2,399: M4 Pro (14c CPU, 20c GPU), 24GB RAM, 512TB SSD

M4 Pro (14c CPU, 20c GPU), 24GB RAM, 512TB SSD $3,199/£3,199: M4 Max (14c CPU, 32c GPU), 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

16-inch MacBook Pro

$2,499/£2,499: M4 Pro (14c CPU, 20c GPU), 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD

M4 Pro (14c CPU, 20c GPU), 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD $2,899/£2,899: M4 Pro (14c CPU, 20c GPU), 48GB RAM, 512TB SSD

M4 Pro (14c CPU, 20c GPU), 48GB RAM, 512TB SSD $3,499/£3,499: M4 Max (14c CPU, 32c GPU), 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD

M4 Max (14c CPU, 32c GPU), 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD $3,999/£3,999: M4 Max (16c CPU, 40c GPU), 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Apple has placed its professional users in a strategic bind. You can either invest in the current M4 Pro or M4 Max models or wait until a likely spring 2026 launch for the M5 Pro and M5 Max, which may feature a revolutionary new modular chip design.

A rumoured photo of the upcoming M5 MacBook Pro.@meng03549276198/Twitter X

For those considering the wait, be warned: the M6 generation is looming just behind it, promising the major design overhaul (with OLED and a potential touchscreen) that this M5 generation will lack.

The choice is yours: buy now for proven power, wait a few months for a potentially groundbreaking chip in an old body, or wait even longer for the complete package.