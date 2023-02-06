Apple caught some flak from iPhone fans for limiting features like the Dynamic Island only to the iPhone 14 Pro series models. However, the word on the street is that the American tech giant will bring the Dynamic Island feature to its future non-Pro iPhone models.

The American tech giant has a reputation for launching iPhone Standard, Mini, Pro, and Pro Max models every year. However, Apple ousted the Plus model in favour of a Mini variant, Now, the company will reportedly stick to the same lineup this year.

Next year, the Cupertino-based tech giant could introduce a different lineup that comprises an iPhone Ultra model. As the name suggests, this will be a top-of-the-line offering. In fact, it is expected to be more powerful than the highly-competent Pro Max model.

Read more Apple Watch Ultra to reportedly get a 10% bigger display in 2024

In his latest report, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that Apple will probably launch the iPhone Ultra, iPhone Pro, and iPhone Pro Max models in 2024, In other words, the iPhone 16 lineup will comprise an all-new offering from Apple. To recap, earlier reports indicated that the Ultra model will be a part of the iPhone 15 series.

Apple has internally discussed launching a higher-end, more expensive “Ultra” iPhone model alongside the Pro and Pro Max for the 2024 iPhone release 👀



Source: @markgurman pic.twitter.com/CQE6N3SOWo — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) February 5, 2023

The reports suggested the iPhone 15 Ultra will replace the iPhone 15 Max model. However, the new report implies Apple will not ditch the Pro Max model, but it will continue to be part of the series. The Ultra model will be reportedly an addition. Moreover, the new Ultra model is expected to be housed in a robust titanium frame.

Aside from this, the Ultra model could adopt a premium design. To those unaware, Titanium has a low density and high strength compared to steel. On top of that, it is lighter in weight, scratch-resistant, and stronger. It is also worth noting that there are few titanium-body smartphones available on the market.

Apple could use this unique point to sell its upcoming iPhone models to potential users. On the downside, Titanium carries a steep price tag. So, it is safe to assume that the 2024 iPhone Ultra will be pricier than the other models. Notably, the device is expected to get major camera improvements and pack a faster chip under the hood.

Lastly, the Ultra model will reportedly sport a larger display. Past leaks have indicated that the device will get rid of the Lightning port and bring a USB-C port for charging instead.