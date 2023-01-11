Just months after Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series at the Far Out 2022 event, the rumour mill began to churn out all sorts of speculations surrounding the iPhone 15 series models.

It is worth mentioning here that the Cupertino-based tech giant isn't likely to launch the next iPhones anytime soon. Still, noted leakers are sparing no effort to share details about the purported iPhone 14 series successors.

As if that weren't enough, the iPhone 16 series rumour mill is now in full swing as well. In line with this, a shred of vital information regarding the iPhone 16 Pro has surfaced online.

The American tech firm replaced the notch with a pill-shaped cutout dubbed the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Now, the word on the street is that the company is planning to bring the Dynamic Island feature to the entire iPhone 15 series this year.

The iPhone 16 Pro will feature under-display Face ID and a single cutout for the front-facing camera next year 😳



Source: The Elec pic.twitter.com/kq7fU6EoXu — Apple Hub (@theapplehub) January 10, 2023

However, the iPhone 16 Pro model isn't likely to embrace the same design as its predecessor. The iPhone 16 Pro will use under-display Face ID technology to improve the usability of the display, according to a report by The Elec.

So, the TrueDepth camera will only be visible when the function is in use. To those unaware, the TrueDepth camera facilitates Facial recognition. Also, the lens hole for the selfie camera will be visible to give a more seamless appearance.

According to the publication, the front-mounted camera hole will be available on the iPhone 16 Pro. Aside from this, the device will have an improved display. It is also expected to provide a more immersive experience.

The report suggests that the display cutouts on the iPhone 15 Pro will be similar to the front cutouts on the current-gen iPhone 14 Pro. This is understandable given that Apple is still working on the under-display Face ID.

Apple will reportedly use a UPC (under-panel camera) after bringing under-panel Face ID to the iPhone's front panel. UPC will comprise a front camera setup that is embedded under the display.

However, the camera lens hole will not be visible when it is not in use. Moreover, UPC and under-panel face ID will have the same application principle.

On the downside, Apple will probably limit this awe-inspiring tech to the Pro models. It will be interesting to see whether the new tech will extend to future Apple devices.