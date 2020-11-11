The 2020 season of the Indian Premier League has finally been completed after months of delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. At one point, the 2020 season of the biggest cricketing festival appeared to be impossible to organise.

However, as we see now, the season has not only concluded but it is the Mumbai Indians who have secured their fifth title.

This year's tournament was held behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates. Meanwhile, the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) has started planning for the 14th edition of the tournament, due in 2021.

On a relatively one-sided affair on the night of the final in the Dubai International Stadium, it was Rohit Sharma's men who successfully defended their title after registering a five-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals.

Delhi had won the toss and decided to bat first, but they quickly felt sorry for their choice as they lost three wickets in quick succession. Australian Marcus Stoinis departed on the very first ball of the match after being caught behind Trent Boult's spectacular bowling.

Boult struck again and removed India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane before Mumbai's surprise bowler Jayant Yadav hit Shikhar Dhawan's stumps. It was a mere 3.3 overs and Delhi's score was 22/3, with both their openers back to the pavilion.

Boult continued to haunt the Delhi middle order but his captain moved to different bowling options because Sharma wanted to save the Kiwi bowler's remaining one over for the death phase of the innings. Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant built a valuable 96-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Both youngsters played leaders' knocks and helped Delhi to post a respectable total on the board. However, that was not enough for them to beat the in-form Mumbai brigade. Pant departed for 56 off 38 balls, while Iyer remained unbeaten at 65 off 50. Since Pant's dismissal, there has been negligible resistance from the Capitals. Boult finished the game with 3/30, which laid the foundation for Mumbai's victory.

In response, Mumbai batters started attacking from the very first over of their innings and eventually won the game with eight balls to spare. Within the first four overs, Sharma and Quinton de Kock plundered 45 runs. At the end of the powerplay, the Indians were 61/1. Delhi players appeared to have given up their hopes by this point. Sharma played a captain's knock as he hit four sixes and five boundaries to score 68 runs off 51 balls. Ishan Kishan remained not out on 33 off 19 balls.

Rajasthan Royals' English pace bowler Jofra Archer was named the Most Valuable Player of the season.

According to Inside Sport, the next edition of IPL will be conducted 4 months from now. The BCCI is yet to decide if a full fledged player auction for IPL 2021 will be organised ahead of the tournament.