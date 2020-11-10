The Dubai International Stadium will host the final of the 2020 Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Four-time champions and title defenders Mumbai Indians are set to take the field against the first-time finalists Delhi Capitals.

As it stands, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai has been the most successful team in the history of the tournament. No other team has won as many titles as the MI brigade.

The second-most successful team, Chennai Super Kings, has three titles under the belt. But this year, CSK finished seventh, courtesy of a string of consecutive losses. Interestingly, CSK is the only team so far to have won back-to-back IPL titles. They achieved the feat by winning the tournament in 2010 and 2011. Will Mumbai join Chennai in this unique club?

So far this season, Mumbai and Delhi have faced each other thrice. Sharma's men won all three encounters. Mumbai has been absolutely dominant throughout the season. They finished the preliminary stage as league toppers, followed by DC.

Delhi Capitals, a team with relatively younger players, is aiming to win its first title. Although the Capitals outfit hasn't played any IPL final in the past, they have statistics and history on their side.

Interestingly, on every leap year since 2008, a new team has been crowned IPL champions. In 2008, Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition of the tournament. In 2012, it was the Kolkata Knight Riders who lifted their maiden title. Four years later, it was Sunrisers Hyderabad's turn.

Coincidentally, on all these occasions, the would-be winners were playing their first IPL final. 2020 is yet another leap year, and Delhi might just repeat history in Dubai.

All of Mumbai's four titles have also come in odd years. They've won the trophy in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. This year, they might just miss the mark.

Another statistic shows that the last time the IPL final was organised outside India in 2009, Deccan Chargers won their first title while playing their first final. Now, the coincidence is that the abbreviation of the 2009 champions' name was "DC". Delhi Capitals have all the luck on their side. But can they make it on the field, where it matters the most?

According to the BBC, more than 200 million people will watch the final on their television sets, making it one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.