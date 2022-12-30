Iranian chess player Sara Khadem is reportedly planning to settle in Spain after photos of her taking part in an international tournament without a hijab went viral.

Khadem, also known as Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, recently took part in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan. She appeared without her hijab during the tournament, and wearing a hijab is mandatory under Iran's dress code.

She is planning to settle in Spain due to fear of reprisals. Khadem and her husband, the film director Ardeshir Ahmadi, already own a flat in the country, per a report in The Guardian.

The 25-year-old player has become the latest Iranian sportswoman to appear without a hijab in an international tournament.

Iranian chess player Sara Khadem took part in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan without a hijab for the second day running https://t.co/coF83IZURA pic.twitter.com/xAgO6ppaTm — Reuters (@Reuters) December 28, 2022

In October, Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without a hijab on her head. Iranian archer Parmida Ghasemi removed her hijab during an awards ceremony in Tehran.

In Iran's opening game against England during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, their national football team did not sing the national anthem in solidarity with the protesters.

These gestures were widely seen as a show of support for the people who have been out on the streets protesting against the mandatory hijab rule after the tragic death of Iranian student Mahsa Amini.

It may be remembered that the protests started back in September following the death of Amini. She died shortly after being beaten while in the custody of the country's morality police, who arrested her for breaching laws pertaining to the hijab. Her death sparked protests all over the country as well as in Iranian communities abroad.

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities have called the demonstrations "foreign-backed riots." The government has refused to back down, with thousands being put behind bars for participating in protests.

At least 476 people, including 64 children and 34 women, have been killed by security forces since the protests started in September, according to Iran Human Rights.