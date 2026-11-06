Americans could see a smaller share of their income exposed to federal taxation in 2027 as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) raises tax bracket thresholds and standard deductions. Announced on 5 November 2026, the changes leave income tax rates unchanged but could reduce tax bills for eligible workers, families, and retirees.

The standard deduction will increase to $16,600 for single taxpayers and $33,200 for married couples filing jointly. The new figures apply to income earned in 2027 and will generally be used when filing tax returns in 2028.

What Are the New IRS Tax Brackets for 2027?

The seven federal income tax rates will remain at 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35%, and 37%. However, the income thresholds will rise to account for inflation. For single taxpayers, the revised brackets, based on taxable income, are:

10%: Up to $12,800

Up to $12,800 12%: $12,801 to $52,025

$12,801 to $52,025 22%: $52,026 to $109,125

$52,026 to $109,125 24%: $109,126 to $208,325

$109,126 to $208,325 32%: $208,326 to $264,550

$208,326 to $264,550 35%: $264,551 to $661,375

$264,551 to $661,375 37%: Above $661,375

For married couples filing jointly, the corresponding thresholds are $25,600, $104,050, $218,250, $416,650, $529,100, and $793,650. Income above $793,650 will be taxed at 37%. These are marginal tax rates, meaning taxpayers do not pay their highest rate on all their earnings. Only the portion of taxable income within each bracket is taxed at that bracket's rate.

Why Higher Tax Brackets Matter

The adjustments help limit bracket creep, which occurs when inflation pushes wages higher and moves taxpayers into higher tax brackets without necessarily increasing their purchasing power. For example, an employee receiving a pay rise to keep pace with inflation could face a higher marginal tax rate if income thresholds remain unchanged.

By raising the thresholds for 2027, the IRS aims to prevent inflation-driven salary increases from automatically resulting in higher tax rates. This could allow some workers to retain more of their earnings. However, the actual savings will depend on income, filing status, deductions, and available tax credits.

Standard Deduction Also Increases for 2027

The standard deduction allows taxpayers to reduce taxable income without itemising individual expenses. The revised 2027 amounts are:

Single taxpayers: $16,600, up $500

Married couples filing jointly: $33,200, up $1,000

Married individuals filing separately: $16,600, up $500

Heads of household: $24,925, up $775

These increases mean more income will be excluded from federal tax calculations. The maximum Child Tax Credit will also increase by $100 to $2,300 per qualifying child, while the refundable portion will rise to $1,800, subject to eligibility requirements.

A deduction reduces taxable income, whereas a tax credit directly reduces the amount owed. Taxpayers should also compare their eligible itemised deductions, such as mortgage interest and charitable contributions, with the standard deduction to determine which option offers greater tax savings.

The choice can make a difference to the final tax bill, particularly for households with substantial deductible expenses. Filing status, income levels, and qualifying family circumstances will also influence the benefits available when taxpayers submit their 2027 returns in 2028.

What Should Taxpayers Do Now?

Workers should review their expected annual earnings, including salaries, bonuses, investment income, and retirement withdrawals, before estimating their 2027 tax liability. Those considering Roth IRA conversions should account for the taxable portion, which generally counts as income in the year of conversion. Spreading conversions across multiple years may help some taxpayers manage their marginal tax rates.

Investors should also consider capital gains, which generally have separate tax rates from ordinary income. Employees expecting significant changes in earnings may want to review their federal tax withholding. The higher thresholds and deductions could offer additional relief in 2027, but the benefit will vary according to each taxpayer's financial circumstances.