A 63-year-old Hampshire woman who subjected her husband to a series of violent assaults, including smearing faeces in his mouth, has been handed a suspended prison sentence and walked free from court alongside her husband.

Alison Moore appeared at Southampton Crown Court where she admitted three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm against her husband, Rob Moore. The prosecution also detailed a history of domestic abuse that culminated in an incident at the couple's farmhouse in Damerham, located within the New Forest.

Judge Gary Lucie sentenced her to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Mr Moore attended the sentencing hearing and did not support the imposition of a restraining order against his wife.

Details of the Recent Farmhouse Assault

An argument began on the afternoon of 20 August at a local pub, about when the couple should leave. On the journey home, they stopped at a second establishment, but staff refused to serve the defendant.

Upon returning to their farmhouse, Moore accused her husband of being 'boring' and claimed he had failed to stand up for her during the earlier incident at the pub. The court heard that she then pushed him onto the bed, saying, 'You talk so much s**t, I'm going to make you eat it,' and forced her own faeces into his mouth.

Prosecutor Andrew Coley described the assault as a premeditated attack. The victim eventually broke free to change his clothes and wash his mouth, but took a photograph of his face smeared in faeces beforehand, which the prosecution later presented as evidence in court.

History of Domestic Abuse

The prosecution outlined a broader pattern of physical abuse preceding the August event. Three days before the 20 August 2026 assault, Moore struck her husband across the back with a broom handle. On another occasion, she struck him in the face while wearing her wedding ring.

Photographs presented to the court documented injuries including a cut above his eye and redness across his back. The court also heard about a previous conviction arising from an April 2022 incident in Damerham.

Moore had attacked the partner of a builder with whom she was reportedly infatuated, pulling a clump of the woman's hair during a confrontation at her home. Moore denied the allegations but was convicted of assault by beating and using violence to secure entry to premises. She received a community-based sentence and a 12-month restraining order.

Mitigation and Sentencing Outcome

Defending counsel Rose Burns stated that Moore completely regrets her actions and accepted full blame, attributing the behaviour to 'a perception of an imbalance in the relationship' and frustrations regarding controlled finances.

Burns said Moore had experienced deep depression following several family bereavements, including the deaths of her father in 2024, her mother in 2025 and her sister in 2026.

Moore had spent three weeks on remand at HMP Bronzefield prior to the sentencing. Sentencing judge Gary Lucie described the use of excrement as a 'gratuitous degradation of the victim'.

He acknowledged the victim's magnanimous statement, noting that Mr Moore requested it remain unread in open court. Judge Lucie said Moore's personal circumstances did not excuse the violence.

He also raised concerns about her relationship with alcohol, observing that alcohol misuse was often at the root of offending and telling her that she did not appear to have fully accepted its role in her behaviour.