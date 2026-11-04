Apple iPhone owners could claim up to $95 per eligible device under a $250 million class-action settlement, but they have until 21 December 2026 to apply. The agreement covers original US purchasers of certain iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 models bought between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025.

The settlement offers $25 per eligible device, with payments potentially rising to $95. The final amount will depend on the number of valid claims received. Customers must submit a separate claim for each qualifying iPhone, as payments will not be automatic.

The lawsuit centres on allegations that Apple advertised artificial intelligence features that were unavailable when it promoted its iPhone 16 range in 2024. Apple denied wrongdoing but agreed to settle the case without admitting liability.

Why Is Apple Paying $250 Million in Settlement?

The class-action lawsuit accused Apple of misleading consumers about the artificial intelligence capabilities of its iPhones. The plaintiffs alleged that the company promoted AI features that did not exist when it launched its marketing campaign. The complaint also claimed that some advertised capabilities might remain unavailable for two years or longer, if they ever arrived.

A key issue involved an upgraded version of Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. Apple promoted the enhanced assistant as part of its Apple Intelligence offering, suggesting that it could perform a wider range of sophisticated tasks. According to the complaint, millions of consumers purchased or upgraded to the iPhone 16 because of Apple's AI campaign. The plaintiffs also alleged that the company acknowledged in March 2025 that the advertised functionality was not ready. Apple rejected the allegations and maintained that it had done nothing improper or unlawful. It nevertheless agreed to a $250 million settlement to resolve the litigation.

Which iPhone Owners Are Eligible for Compensation?

The settlement covers original purchasers who bought qualifying devices in the US between 10 June 2024 and 29 March 2025. Eligible models include:

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Any iPhone 16 model

Customers must have purchased their devices in the US and been US residents. The purchases must have been for personal or business use, rather than resale. Original purchasers with multiple qualifying devices can submit separate claims for each iPhone. However, owning an eligible model alone does not guarantee compensation. Buyers must also meet the purchase conditions and submit valid forms.

How Much Money Can Eligible Customers Receive?

Eligible customers can receive $25 per device, up to a maximum of $95. The final payout may vary depending on the number of valid claims received. Therefore, the maximum amount is not guaranteed. Claimants can select from several payment methods, including:

Cheque

Direct deposit

PayPal

Venmo

The settlement administrator will distribute payments after the court grants final approval.

How to Submit an Apple iPhone Settlement Claim

Eligible customers must complete an online form through the official settlement website. They will need their contact information and the serial number of each qualifying iPhone. The application process involves five steps:

Visit the settlement website. Access the appropriate claim form. Enter the requested personal information. Provide the eligible device's serial number. Select a payment method and submit the form.

Customers must complete a separate application for each qualifying device. The settlement administrator may have already sent eligibility notifications by email or post. These messages may contain a claim ID and PIN to help customers access the process. Anyone uncertain about their eligibility can contact the settlement administrator on 1-888-988-8945. All completed claim forms must reach the settlement administrator by 21 December 2026.

When Will Apple Settlement Payments Arrive?

Successful claimants will have to wait until the court completes its review before receiving compensation. A final approval hearing is scheduled for 24 February 2027. The court will consider whether the proposed agreement is fair, reasonable, and adequate before allowing the settlement to proceed.

Even after approval, appeals could delay payments. Customers should therefore distinguish between submitting a claim before the December deadline and actually receiving their money. For eligible iPhone owners, completing the application on time is the first step towards securing compensation.