Russell Brand's first night behind bars reportedly involved a humiliating strip search, prison-issued clothing, and a microwave meal described as 'inedible', marking a dramatic change of circumstances for the disgraced comedian.

The 51-year-old was transferred to a high-security prison after a jury at Southwark Crown Court found him guilty of rape and three counts of sexual assault. He is due to be sentenced on Monday, 9 November, with a judge warning that a significant custodial term was inevitable.

According to reports, Brand was taken to either Wandsworth or Belmarsh prison in London, although his exact location has not been confirmed.

Strip Search and First-night Prison Pack

Brand reportedly had to surrender his clothes during the reception process before being strip-searched and scanned. He was then taken to an induction wing, where he received a standard first-night pack containing toiletries, cereal, tea, milk, sugar, digestive biscuits and Polo mints.

He was also issued two pairs of grey prison jogging bottoms, T-shirts, sweatshirts, underwear and a single toilet roll.

His first meal was reportedly a microwave offering described as 'inedible'.

Brand was allowed one three-minute telephone call, reportedly likely to have been made to his wife, Laura, who supported him throughout the trial. However, he will not be able to make another call for a week while his contact numbers are approved and assigned PINs.

Brand was reportedly 'petrified' and would be monitored around the clock. He was also reportedly kept apart from other inmates initially while prison staff assessed his wellbeing and state of mind.

Social Media Users Have Little Sympathy

News of Brand's reported prison experience prompted a wave of reactions online, with many users showing little sympathy for the former television star.

'He thought he was untouchable,' wrote a Facebook user in a comment that captured the mood of several reactions. Another user remarked: 'Strip search! Now he knows how the women felt, and still feeling.'

Similarly, someone responded to the 'inedible' description with an analogy about a spoiled dog that eventually learned to accept its meals.

'It is edible but just not to your expensive tastes,' she wrote. Others were less restrained. 'Turns out it's not so much fun to be the powerless one, Russell?' asked one commenter.

'How the mighty fall,' added another user, while another echoed a similar sentiment, writing, 'Do the crime do the time.'

The comments certainly reflected the anger surrounding Brand's conviction, although some users also questioned reports about his treatment and the details of his first night.

Brand Faces Significant Prison Sentence

The jury found Brand guilty of raping a woman he met after a performance at the Hammersmith Apollo in 2009, as well as sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents. He was acquitted of three other charges.

Under the Sentencing Council's guidelines, rape carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, with starting points ranging from five to 15 years depending on the seriousness of the offence. Sexual assault carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Brand is expected to remain in London until his sentencing before potentially being transferred to a prison specialising in sex offenders.

For now, the former star faces an uncertain future as he awaits the consequences of his convictions.