Luka Doncic has built a reputation for challenging NBA officials, but the Los Angeles Lakers star found himself defending one during Wednesday's 116-103 victory over the Sacramento Kings.

Doncic confronted a courtside spectator after the fan forcefully threw the ball towards referee Chelisa Painter late in the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. The incident prompted arena security to remove the spectator and briefly interrupted the game.

Doncic Challenges Fan After Ball Is Thrown at Referee

The incident happened with 2:35 remaining in the third quarter. After a shot was blocked and the ball went out of bounds near the Lakers' bench, a spectator collected it.

Rather than gently returning possession, the fan appeared to throw the ball towards Painter with a forceful, two-handed chest pass. It struck the official's arm, prompting an immediate reaction from Doncic, who was nearby.

Doncic challenged the spectator and alerted arena personnel, who escorted the fan from his seat.

Painter was not seriously hurt and play resumed after the stoppage. Doncic was also seen checking on the referee, who appeared to signal that she was fine.

Asked about the confrontation after the game, Doncic said: 'He just tossed it really strong — the ball — toward the ref. I just asked him what the hell he's doing.'

Footage also captured Doncic appearing to shout, 'What the f*** are you doing?' at the spectator. The fan's motive was not immediately established.

Lakers Star Delivers Another 40-Point Performance

The exchange came amid another outstanding performance from Doncic. He finished with 40 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in 35 minutes, making six three-pointers and converting 12 of 13 free throws. He hit 11 of 23 attempts from the field.

It was his sixth consecutive game with at least 35 points. He also became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists and five three-pointers in six straight games.

Austin Reaves contributed 21 points as Los Angeles claimed its seventh win in nine games. The Lakers outscored Sacramento 33-26 in the second quarter and 26-20 in the third, creating separation before the final period.

Kings Fail To Build on First Win

Sacramento could not carry momentum from its first victory of the season, a 115-100 result against Dallas on Monday. The defeat left the Kings 1-7, with rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. recording 22 points and 12 assists. He hit eight of his 24 shot attempts from the field.

Zach LaVine added 21 points, while Domantas Sabonis posted 16 points and 17 rebounds. Sacramento stayed competitive in the opening quarter, which ended level at 28-28, but struggled to contain the Lakers after half-time.

Sacramento actually won the battle in the paint, 40-34, but its 17 turnovers compared with Los Angeles' 11 helped the visitors maintain control. The Lakers also converted 21 fast-break points, taking advantage of mistakes as the Kings struggled to sustain their attack.

The result continued Los Angeles' strong early-season form, while Doncic's scoring run remained the game's defining basketball storyline. His intervention on Painter's behalf, however, offered a different image of a player more commonly seen arguing with officials.

The incident also underlined that aggressive conduct from courtside seats can bring immediate consequences.