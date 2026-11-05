A New Jersey woman has been indicted after allegedly collecting $217,839 (£161,627) in union pension and annuity payments by concealing her mother's death and continuing to receive benefits in her name for more than four years.

Kristen G. Arntz, 54, of Beachwood, Ocean County, faces two counts of second-degree theft by deception and three counts of third-degree forgery. Prosecutors allege that she received the money between January 2021 and July 2025 through benefits connected to Ironworkers Local 11.

The allegations describe a case involving more than the continuation of regular retirement payments. Arntz is accused of taking control of her mother's bank account and submitting forged letters in her name to request additional money from the union's annuity fund.

How the Alleged Payments Reached $217,839

The alleged payments came from two separate retirement benefit arrangements. Prosecutors say Arntz collected $97,139 (£72,073) from the Ironworkers Local 11 pension fund and another $120,700 (£89,554) from the union's annuity fund following her mother's death.

According to the indictment, Arntz did not notify the union that her mother had died. She allegedly took control of her mother's bank account, allowing payments to continue despite her mother's death.

The alleged conduct continued for more than four years, from January 2021 until July 2025. The combined amount represents the payments prosecutors say Arntz received from both funds during that period.

The case also involves alleged attempts to obtain money beyond the regular benefit payments. Investigators say several letters were forged in her mother's name and sent to the union requesting advance payments from the annuity fund.

Forged Letters Form Part of the Criminal Charges

The indictment separates the alleged conduct into theft by deception and forgery offences. Arntz faces two second-degree counts of theft by deception and three third-degree counts of forgery.

Under New Jersey law, second-degree crimes carry potential penalties of up to 10 years in state prison and fines of up to $150,000 (£111,345). Third-degree offences carry maximum penalties of five years in prison and fines of up to $15,000 (£11,135).

These are the maximum penalties associated with the respective offence degrees, not a prediction of the sentence in this case. Any outcome would depend on the court proceedings and the circumstances considered if a conviction were secured.

Deputy Attorney General Lindsey Watson of the Division of Criminal Justice's Fraud Unit is handling the case. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities have asked anyone with relevant information to contact the division's tip line at 800-277-2427.

What the Case Raises About Retirement Benefit Protection

The allegations highlight the importance of accurate beneficiary records and controls over payments made after a recipient's death. Pension and annuity arrangements provide retirement income to eligible members and beneficiaries, making the verification of entitlement an important part of their administration.

New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said private pension funds help provide financial security to workers who have contributed over many years. Martha Nye, interim director of the state's Division of Criminal Justice, described the alleged concealment of a family member's death as a betrayal of employees who depend on the programmes.

The case does not establish that union pension systems have a wider administrative weakness. The indictment also does not detail which safeguards were in place or how the alleged payments were discovered.