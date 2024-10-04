Multi-millionaire George Appling accumulated $1 million when he was 36. He has no plans to leave his wealth to his three kids as an inheritance but would rather pay for their college, car, and other life events. Appling's decision to part with his wealth in ways that help their children in their formative years rather than transferring his entire wealth at one go later in life has similarities with how some of the wealthiest people on Earth plan to part with their wealth. Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett entrusted his kids to donate his $143 billion empire to charities when he passes. Meanwhile, Bill Gates' children will receive only 1% of his wealth. Even Elton John believes it's "terrible to give kids a silver spoon" and won't leave his kids any inheritance.

Appling's Unique Money Relationship With His Children

Appling was 28 and working as a business consultant when he met his now-husband, Brian. Appling waited until he was 39 to have kids to be financially secure before becoming a parent. He recalled how living below his means helped him save $1 million by 36. The couple decided to have children with a surrogate but has always believed 'it's bad to make your kids wealthy" too early. Appling believes too much money too soon can ruin ambition and eventually reduce their motivation to interact with the world. In a recent interview with Business Insider, Appling shared his experience at a Harvard Business School reunion ten years ago, which helped shape his view on inheritance. A professor's lecture on how "it takes one generation to build it, one generation to run it, and one generation to ruin it, helped Appling realise that offering heirs money when they need it the most in early life than when they are older can have a bigger impact on their long-term goals.

Paying For Education and Major Life Events

The children between ages 14 and 16 understand that their parents have no plans to leave them with an inheritance. They also know that Appling is willing to pay up to $100,000 for his kids' college education and even cover the down payment for their first homes. He is even planning to help them buy their first cars. However, Appling expects the children to avoid extravagant choices. For instance, he and Brian took their recently turned 16-year-old daughter to buy a car with a $25,000 budget. She picked a $23,000, decade-old Nissan Pathfinder, which Appling thinks is practical. Former Wall Street trader and author Bill Perkins also plans to spend everything in his lifetime without any plans to leave anything for his kids as an inheritance. His poll on X.com revealed that the majority believed that generational wealth transfers between ages 26 and 35 have the best impact compared to receiving wealth in the 60s. Amid elevated inflation, market volatility, faltering jobs markets, and high living costs, Perkins thinks giving children money sooner can assist them in clearing debt, planning life events, and building retirement savings.

Keeping Wealth In Trust Funds

Appling and Brian want their children to work for their hard-earned money and use it as wisely as possible when they receive it. To this end, Appling incorporated a trust to pay for education and a home for his future generations. The trust will also offer business loan provisions to the children if they present a viable business plan that a third party will assess. Based on the Rockefeller family trust, the entity will offer only one loan in their lifetime unless they repay it in full. A trust fund can safeguard your assets from any court and creditor claims and ensure they are offered to the beneficiaries in ways defined by the trust fund creator. The legal entity protects your assets from legal claims if you file for bankruptcy or face delinquency. However, the assets must be in an irrevocable trust that doesn't allow you to change the terms once you fix them. While a trust will make sure the money reaches the intended person, unlike wills, which third parties can challenge, it also ensures that the funds are used for the intended purpose. You can set up annuity payments or decide how or when your children receive the money to prevent them from spending it all away quickly.

Rewarding Household Efforts

Appling rewards his kids with a $25 weekly allowance for helping with household chores. The allowance is for casual spending. He clarifies that the couple covers all their children's wants, be it a $20 visit to the trampoline park or $25 sunglasses, but they would avoid $200 sunglasses they don't need. Appling also teaches the children the value of money by living below his means. For instance, he drives a 2016 Ford F250, which is perfect for his work. He always spends less than he earns and acknowledges the comfort of having money in the bank. While Appling and Brian don't pay for anything flashy, they allow their kids to make money mistakes. Appling remembers how the kids saved $1,000 each last summer and blew it away quickly despite his warning that they would end up doing so. While he will always offer opinions on his kids' financial mistakes, ultimately, they will have to bear the consequences.