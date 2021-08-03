The world was plunged into ambiguity when the pandemic hit, causing disruptions across multiple industries. The world is currently standing on shaky economic times, making it very important for people to ascertain their importance in the job market. According to Ivan Pacheco & Anil Dobani, while these are uncertain times, it is the perfect time to upskill yourself.

Ivan Pacheco says that the future of automation and artificial intelligence requires that people start working on their skills now. These changes will affect how we work, and as Anil defines the coming decade as interesting, it is also a time filled with significant shifts, especially for working people. Both Ivan Pacheco & Anil Dobani agree the best time to upskill yourself is now, primarily because you have the time. The pandemic enforced physical separation but has enabled online learning to grow. Now that you have the time, make use of it to gain a competitive edge in the workplace.

Anil points out that remote working is a growing trend that is likely to take over as the automation of work begins to kick in. With these changes taking place, the skills required for all jobs are also starting to shift. IVAN adds that it is essential for organizations to also invest in upskilling their teams. This is to build the capabilities they need to navigate the changing world.

Understandably, many people struggled to adapt to the changes that the Covid-19 pandemic crisis brought. However, Ivan Pacheco & Anil Dobani feel that was due to the suddenness of it all. To avoid being caught unprepared, you should start to upskill now, invest in yourself, and, more importantly, upskill in line with the future transformations taking shape.

The digital transformation has pushed the growth of e-commerce. Now that online retailing has become mainstream, there are many skills, among them EQ, that people need to learn and develop. Anil Dobani says that critical thinking, a growth mindset, and a high EQ are soft skills that you should focus on that even robots can't compete with.

From their observations, Ivan Pacheco & Anil Dobani believe now is an ideal time to start upskilling. When the world begins to resume normalcy, favor will fall on those who have the required skills to rebuild and push the world forward. Even as you upskill, have the future in mind and prepare for the unknown. Ivan Pacheco & Anil Dobani say that this is an initiative that businesses need to take to secure their future success.