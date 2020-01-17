The Jonas Brothers and the J-sisters are collaborating again on a music video.

After "Sucker," Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas once again joined their husbands for a music video. Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas premiered their new music "What a Man Gotta Do" on Thursday midnight, while also releasing the video of the song in which they join their wives to recreate scenes from classic movies.

The music video pays tribute to classics like "Say Anything," "Risky Business," and "Grease". The 3.40 minutes video starts with Nick Jonas, appearing into the frame as Tom Cruise's character in "Risky Business." The 27-year-old dressed in the iconic white button-down shirt and tube socks, without the pants, sings the opening lines into the candelabra: "Caught my heart about one, two times/Don't need to question the reason, I'm yours," and then reaches to his wife.

Priyanka Chopra sits on the couch in Rebecca de Mornay's role from the 1983 classic and grins as Nick sings: "I'd move the Earth or lose a fight just to see you smile/'Cause you got no flaws, no flaws."

The scene then cuts to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who dance in a school gym as Danny and Sandy from the 1978 classic "Grease," performing the same choreography as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, as the song heads into the lead chorus.

"So, what a man gotta do? To be totally locked up by you? What a man gotta say? What a man gotta pray? To be your last goodnight and your first good day," Jonas brothers sing from a stage in the gym.

Next sequence in the video tributes the iconic boombox scene from "Say Anything," recreated by Kevin Jonas and Danielle. The musician emulates Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) while his wife of 10 years plays the role of Diane Court (Ione Skye). Kevin and Danielle's dog, Riley, also makes her music video debut in the song.

At the end of the music video, all three brothers hilariously end up in their underwear. "What a Man Gotta Do" marks the JoBro's first solo offering since their 2019 reunion album, "Happiness Begins".