Former basketball prodigy Jaden Newman has become the subject of renewed online attention after intimate photographs and videos said to involve her began circulating on social media.

YouTuber Ohmeezzy has addressed the controversy in a recent video, questioning whether the material should all be described as leaked content. He claimed some of it had previously been available through Newman's subscription-based online presence, while stressing that he did not support the distribution of intimate material without consent.

The comments have also renewed interest in the Newman family's history in youth basketball. Jaden and her brother Julian became widely known as child basketball prospects under the guidance of their father, Jamie Newman, before developing careers centred increasingly on social media and online entertainment.

Ohmeezzy Questions How Material Was Circulated

Ohmeezzy said in his video that he had seen material being described online as leaked content involving Newman. He questioned whether all of the material was private, claiming some photographs and videos were also available through a subscription-based platform.

The YouTuber said unauthorised distribution of intimate material would be wrong, but focused much of his discussion on whether the circumstances were being presented accurately online.

He also referred to a response from Julian Newman, who appeared to address the attention surrounding his sister by saying she could become 'bigger than Kim K'. Ohmeezzy criticised the comment and questioned whether it risked turning the controversy into publicity.

The circumstances surrounding the material have not been independently established. It is also unclear whether any private content was obtained and distributed without Newman's consent.

Siblings Became Known as Child Basketball Stars

Ohmeezzy's video revisited the siblings' childhood careers, which brought the Newman family widespread attention online.

Read more Jaden Newman Video Controversy Resurfaces as Fans Hunt for 'Leaked' Clips Across Social Media Jaden Newman Video Controversy Resurfaces as Fans Hunt for 'Leaked' Clips Across Social Media

Jaden gained national attention after playing varsity basketball at a young age and later took part in a three-point contest with NBA star Stephen Curry. Julian was similarly promoted as a basketball prodigy and became one of the more recognisable young players during the rise of viral basketball mixtapes.

Their father, Jamie Newman, played a prominent role in developing and promoting their basketball careers. A 2017 Bleacher Report profile reported that he had access to his children's Instagram accounts and knew that Jaden, then 15, was receiving inappropriate messages from strangers.

The report also described the challenges that came with the siblings' large online following. Those details have resurfaced as Ohmeezzy discusses the latest controversy.

Family's Online Profile Continues To Draw Attention

Both siblings later moved beyond traditional basketball. Julian has pursued creator-led basketball content and influencer boxing, while Jaden has developed a wider social media presence and subscription-based online work.

Ohmeezzy connected those later careers with the family's earlier approach to building an audience around the siblings. However, his claims about the family's motivations and the effect of that upbringing are his own interpretation and have not been independently established.

The current controversy has centred on two separate questions: whether the material circulating online was obtained or distributed without Newman's consent, and whether some of the content had previously been made available through paid platforms.

Neither the source of the material nor the circumstances of its circulation have been independently confirmed, leaving Ohmeezzy's claims about how the controversy developed as commentary.