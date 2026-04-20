Speculation over Stephen Curry's future intensified after the Golden State Warriors suffered a 111–96 defeat to the Phoenix Suns in their win-or-go-home NBA play-in tournament game on Friday night, but the veteran guard has firmly dismissed retirement rumours, insisting he is not close to stepping away from the game.

The loss ended the Warriors' postseason hopes in disappointing fashion, with Curry scoring 17 points on 4-of-16 shooting after a strong 35-point performance against the Los Angeles Clippers earlier in the play-in round. Despite the abrupt exit, the 38-year-old made it clear that his NBA career is not nearing its end, pushing back against growing online speculation about retirement.

Warriors Eliminated by Suns in Play-In Tournament Setback

Golden State's defeat to the Phoenix Suns marked a sharp end to a season that had already been defined by inconsistency and injury setbacks. The 111–96 loss highlighted the team's struggles in a high-pressure elimination setting, with Curry unable to replicate his earlier offensive output from the opening play-in victory.

The Warriors had entered the game with momentum after Curry's 35-point display against the Los Angeles Clippers, but they were ultimately outmatched by a Suns side that controlled key stretches of the contest. The result immediately sparked debate among NBA fans about whether the defeat could signal the beginning of the end for Curry's playing career.

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Steph Curry Shuts Down Retirement Speculation

Following the game, Curry addressed the retirement talk directly and dismissed any suggestion that he is preparing to leave the NBA. When asked about his future, as cited by The Spun, he responded: 'Multiple, for sure', referring to the number of seasons he still intends to play.

His comments were interpreted as a clear indication that retirement is not currently under consideration, even as he approaches the later stages of his career at 38 years old. The Warriors star has consistently maintained that his focus remains on competing at the highest level rather than planning an exit from the sport.

Curry has also previously emphasised that he still enjoys the demands of professional basketball, describing the game as his 'happy place' and noting that he continues to find motivation in competition and preparation.

Injury Management and Strong Season Form Despite Setbacks

Curry's season has been impacted by a knee injury that has sidelined him since late January, raising questions about his durability as he advances into the later years of his career. Despite the absence, his overall performance levels remain among the league's elite.

He has averaged 26.6 points per game this season, alongside 4.7 assists, while shooting close to 47% from the field and near 39% from three-point range. These figures underline his continued offensive influence when available, even as the physical demands of his role increase.

The veteran guard has acknowledged that maintaining peak conditioning requires greater effort than in earlier stages of his career, noting that recovery and preparation now play a more significant role in his routine.

Curry's Retirement Timeline Remains Open-Ended

While speculation has grown following the Warriors' early play-in exit, Curry has consistently indicated that he is in no rush to make retirement decisions. He has previously stated that he intends to let his physical condition guide the timing of his eventual departure from the league.

Speaking in recent interviews, Curry has reiterated that he does not feel pressure to define an endpoint, stressing that focusing on the present remains his priority. His comments suggest that, despite age and injury considerations, he remains committed to continuing his NBA career as long as he can contribute at a high level.

For now, the Golden State Warriors remain built around their long-time franchise star, even as questions surrounding roster direction and postseason competitiveness continue to grow following another early playoff exit.