Jaden Newman has described how her parents reacted after learning that an intimate video involving the college basketball player had been shared online without her consent, saying her mother was 'pissed' and questioned why she had recorded it.

Speaking on the No Jumper podcast alongside her brother Julian Newman and host Adam22, the 22-year-old said she first learned about the alleged leak when a friend showed her a video circulating online. Newman said the friend had received the material from an ex-boyfriend and warned her that a private recording involving her had been shared.

Newman said she contacted her parents before seeing the video herself. She said they repeatedly asked her to send it to them, but she refused because she did not want to send an intimate recording to her family. She later learned that both parents had seen it, while her mother's reaction focused on why Newman had recorded the video in the first place.

Newman Recalls Her Parents' Reaction

Newman said her friend had been sent the video by an ex-boyfriend, who told her that an intimate recording involving Newman had been leaked. She then called her parents and explained what she had been told.

She recalled them asking, 'What video, what video?' and repeatedly requesting that she send them the recording. Newman said she refused, before later learning that both had seen it elsewhere.

According to Newman, her mother questioned why she had recorded the video. She explained that it had been made during a previous relationship and said she never expected it to become public.

Jaden Newman reveals to Adam22 that her parents were PISSED after finding out she got leaked and were questioning why she was recording videos in the first place 😳💀



“My parents were like ‘What video, what video??’ I’m like ‘I don’t even know.’ And they kept telling me to send… pic.twitter.com/E3QnDT2xvM — Slime🐍 (@ItsKingSlime) August 12, 2026

Newman also said she had not considered that her phone or accounts could be compromised. During the podcast discussion, she said she cried after learning that private material had been circulated.

Her comments follow an earlier Twitch livestream in which she said she had been hacked after private material began appearing online and asked people to stop discussing and sharing it.

Newman has not publicly established who obtained or distributed the recording. Julian Newman has previously alleged that an ex-boyfriend was responsible, but that claim has not been independently verified.

Internet Users Focuses on Family Response

The discussion has also prompted reactions on X, with some users questioning why Newman's parents wanted to see the intimate recording after learning it had been circulated.

Both of their kids turned out to be embarrassments LMAO — voló . ݁🌺 (@lowcortisol) August 12, 2026

Others focused on the uncomfortable circumstances surrounding the family's discovery of the material, while some criticised the decision to discuss the incident publicly. The reactions have varied, with much of the commentary centring on Newman's account of how her parents responded.

Why the fuck would they watch their daughter having sex? Thats weird as hell 😂 — Justbizzzness_ (@Justbizzness90) August 12, 2026

The online discussion does not establish how the material was obtained or who was responsible for its distribution.

TAKE IT DOWN Act Adds Context

Read more Jaden Newman Video Controversy Resurfaces as Fans Hunt for 'Leaked' Clips Across Social Media Jaden Newman Video Controversy Resurfaces as Fans Hunt for 'Leaked' Clips Across Social Media

The incident comes as the US TAKE IT DOWN Act gives victims of qualifying non-consensual intimate imagery a legal route to request removal from covered online platforms.

The platform provisions became enforceable on 19 May 2026 and require services to remove qualifying material within 48 hours of a valid request.

The law provides a formal removal mechanism, but it does not establish who was responsible for Newman's alleged leak or determine whether she has submitted a request under the legislation.

Newman's account provides further detail about how she and her family first learned about the material. The identity of the person who obtained or distributed it remains unconfirmed.