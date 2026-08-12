Jaden Newman has said her social media account was hacked after alleged private intimate material involving the basketball player began circulating online, prompting her to ask people to stop sharing or discussing it.

The 22-year-old, who plays for the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles, addressed the situation during a Twitch livestream in early August. Her brother, former youth basketball player Julian Newman, later defended her in a YouTube video and alleged that an ex-boyfriend was responsible for the material. That claim has not been independently verified.

The controversy comes less than three months after the platform-removal provisions of the US TAKE IT DOWN Act became enforceable. The law requires covered online services to remove qualifying non-consensual intimate images and videos within 48 hours of receiving a valid request.

Newman Says Account Was Hacked

Newman said during her Twitch livestream that she had been hacked after the alleged material began circulating online. She asked viewers to stop focusing on the issue and requested additional moderation during the broadcast.

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References to the alleged videos subsequently spread across social media and messaging platforms. Newman has not publicly identified anyone she believes was responsible for the alleged hack.

Julian Newman addressed the situation in a YouTube video published in early August after the controversy was raised on his social media accounts. He defended his sister and alleged that a former boyfriend was behind the material.

The allegation remains unconfirmed. Julian also suggested that the attention could increase his sister's public profile, comparing the potential impact with reality television star Kim Kardashian. His comments became a separate focus of online discussion.

New Law Requires 48-Hour Removal

The TAKE IT DOWN Act was signed into US law on 19 May 2025, with its platform requirements taking effect one year later. The Federal Trade Commission began enforcing those provisions on 19 May 2026.

Under the law, covered platforms must provide a clear process for victims to request the removal of qualifying non-consensual intimate visual depictions. Once a valid request is received, platforms must remove the material and known identical copies within 48 hours.

The legislation covers authentic intimate imagery as well as certain digitally altered or AI-generated depictions. The FTC is responsible for enforcing the platform requirements, with violations carrying civil penalties of up to $53,088 (about £39,309) per violation.

The law does not mean material will automatically disappear from every part of the internet. Copies can continue circulating on websites or services outside its practical reach, while modified versions can create additional challenges because the removal requirement applies specifically to known identical copies.

Newman's Case Remains Unresolved

There is no public indication that the Federal Trade Commission has opened an enforcement action connected to Newman's case. It is also unclear which platforms have received removal requests relating to the alleged material or whether any requests have been made under the new law.

The person responsible for obtaining or distributing the material has not been publicly established. Julian Newman's allegation concerning an ex-boyfriend remains unverified.

The case has emerged as an early example of how the new law could operate when alleged intimate material spreads across multiple online services. While the legislation gives victims a formal route to seek removal from covered platforms, it cannot necessarily prevent copies from continuing to circulate elsewhere.