Jaden Newman has become the focus of a wave of social media posts claiming to offer video footage linked to an alleged leak of private material involving the former basketball prodigy.

The posts use Newman's name and related search terms to direct users towards external websites, with some accounts promising access to a 'full' video. Others use repeated hashtags, similar wording and unfamiliar links to attract clicks.

The activity comes as Newman and her family have addressed the controversy publicly in recent days, including an appearance with her brother Julian Newman on Adam22's No Jumper platform.

Search Feeds Fill With Clickbait Posts

The wider response has included a large number of repetitive posts using phrases associated with the controversy. Many promise access to a 'full' video or direct users towards external websites. Some contain poor grammar, repeated hashtags and similar wording, while others appear to have been created primarily to encourage users to click a link.

Read more Jaden Newman Video Controversy Resurfaces as Fans Hunt for 'Leaked' Clips Across Social Media Jaden Newman Video Controversy Resurfaces as Fans Hunt for 'Leaked' Clips Across Social Media

Online discussions about the alleged leak have also included complaints about spam and misleading posts, making it harder for users to distinguish genuine information from pages created to generate traffic.

Similar patterns have appeared around previous online claims involving Newman. Online reports about alleged private videos said some posts promoting the material were deceptive and redirected users towards spam sites without genuine footage.

The latest activity has again placed Newman's name alongside search-driven posts that do not necessarily provide reliable information about the claims.

Newman Addresses Privacy Controversy

Newman discussed the situation with Julian and Adam22 on No Jumper, where she spoke about the impact of having private material circulated online. She also said she had spoken with her parents about how to respond to the attention surrounding the alleged leak.

Her family later continued that response through social media.

A video featuring Newman, Adam22 and her father, Jamie Newman, recreated a moment from the family's Hello Newmans web series. In the recreated version, Newman asks Adam22 for an Instagram follow-back before Jamie appears and repeats a line from the original episode.

Jaden Newman and her brother Julian Newman sit down with Adam22 to address her leaked tapes



(Via: No Jumper on YT) pic.twitter.com/jajcYG3PqP — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 12, 2026

The video prompted further discussion about the family's decision to respond to the controversy through humour and references to their earlier online content. It did not provide details about the alleged private material.

Why Newman's Name Attracts Clicks

Newman first gained widespread attention as a young basketball player and later built an online following alongside her brother Julian. The siblings also appeared in Hello Newmans, which documented aspects of their family and basketball careers.

That established online profile has made Newman's name highly searchable, creating an opportunity for accounts seeking attention and website traffic.

Users encountering unfamiliar posts claiming to offer private material should avoid clicking suspicious links or downloading files. Sharing or seeking out material alleged to have been distributed without consent can also contribute to the spread of the original privacy violation.

The latest posts have added to the online attention surrounding the alleged leak, with searches for information producing a mixture of social media discussion, family responses and links claiming to offer material.