Jools LeBron, the influencer behind the viral 'very demure, very mindful' catchphrase, has revealed she is considering stepping away from TikTok after facing intense backlash over a GoFundMe campaign for dental treatment.

During a livestream, LeBron also made comments threatening self-harm, saying the criticism had taken a serious toll on her mental health and wellbeing.

LeBron recently opened up about the condition of her teeth, explaining that she requires extensive dental treatment and linking her dental problems to her past substance abuse. She subsequently turned to her followers for financial support, launching a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost of her treatment.

The fundraiser quickly attracted criticism online, with some users questioning why she was asking for donations at a time when many people are facing their own financial difficulties. The backlash appeared to become increasingly difficult for LeBron to handle, leading her to address the situation publicly and suggest that she may step away from TikTok.

Why Did Jools LeBron Cancel Her GoFundMe?

Following the backlash, LeBron announced that she had cancelled the fundraiser and said donors would receive their money back.

In an emotional social media post, she appeared frustrated by the reaction and the criticism directed towards her decision to ask for assistance.

LeBron also spoke about what she described as the 'hive mind' surrounding TikTok and suggested that the platform's attitude towards her had changed significantly since she became a viral sensation.

Her comments appeared to suggest that the intense attention surrounding her 'very demure' era had become difficult to navigate, particularly as public opinion turned against her.

Jools LeBron Says She May Leave TikTok

LeBron also suggested that she may eventually leave TikTok altogether.

In the caption accompanying her post, she said she might have to 'officially let TikTok go,' questioning whether she could ever recreate the momentum generated by her original viral catchphrase.

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Her rise to fame was unusually rapid. LeBron's videos using the phrase 'very demure, very mindful' became a major internet trend, with the expression spreading far beyond her own account and becoming part of wider online culture.

That success brought considerable attention to LeBron, but it also meant that her personal life and subsequent decisions came under much greater scrutiny.

The GoFundMe controversy demonstrates how quickly the relationship between influencers and their audiences can change. A creator who once received widespread praise can face intense criticism when followers disagree with a personal decision.

The Difficult Reality Behind Viral Fame

LeBron's latest comments also highlight the less visible side of becoming an internet celebrity.

Her original viral success brought opportunities and a huge audience, but maintaining public attention can be considerably more difficult. The expectations placed on creators can also change as audiences become familiar with their personal lives.

In LeBron's case, the controversy surrounding her dental problems has shifted attention away from the light-hearted content that originally made her famous.

For now, LeBron's future on the platform remains uncertain. But her latest posts have prompted another discussion about the pressures facing influencers whose personal struggles become public after they achieve viral fame.