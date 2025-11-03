Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little made history on Sunday by setting the record for the longest field goal scored in NFL history.

In their 30-29 overtime win against the Las Vegas Raiders, Little kicked a 68-yard field goal, breaking the previous record of 66 set by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021.

During his post-game chat with reporters, he shared what his mindset was leading up to breaking the record and whether he thinks someone will surpass it.

'I'm Expecting to Go Out There'

Moments before his field goal attempt, Little shared that he anticipated that an opportunity to kick will present itself.

'I think we've dealt with so many two-minute situations with our offense before. I mean, you can harp on it, I guess (the) San Fran game and the Carolina game, we've both got in field goal range twice right before half,' Little said.

He also credited their quarterback Trevor Lawrence for his stellar play which allowed the Jaguars to reach field goal distance during games this season.

'Trevor (Lawrence) does such a good job. He gets us into field range every time, so I'm expecting to go out there and kick a field goal,' Little added.

He also shared that his mindset before going out there was just like every other time he kicked a field goal: staying in the present.

'I just try and be with myself at that point. I don't want any externals. I don't want any emotion in the game. Whether we score a touchdown on that drive or we take a negative, that doesn't bother me. I'm in my present mindset,' he said.

Cam Little wanted to be 100% sure on his record-breaking kick 😂 pic.twitter.com/cWhO1lxt13 — NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2025

Little's Logical Approach and His Coach's Trust

The Jaguars' second-year kicker looked at his chance at a potential record-breaking feat logically.

'You kick it long enough and you kick it straight enough, it's going to go in,' Little said. He also shared that he psyched himself up before kicking, telling holder Logan Cooke that he was going to 'hit his ball as hard as I can.'

'Usually when I tell myself that, I find success,' he added.

Head coach Liam Coen did not hesitate to have his kicker try to score as they have previously seen him kick a 70-yarder in the preseason and desperately needed something to reignite their offence after Lawrence's pass for a touchdown at the 5-yard line was intercepted in a previous possession.

'We've seen him do it before and we're indoors, we're in a great space for it, and he was hitting it pretty good in pregame,' Coen told the media. 'I ran right on the field as soon as he hit it and started running off the sideline, I ran right at him and it was like we won the Super Bowl, but it was what ignited us.'

Records Are Meant to be Broken

Back when he kicked the 70-yard field goal in the preseason game against the Steelers, Little expected that Tucker's record will be surpassed soon. It turned out, he was going to do it himself.

'There's so many guys that are very, very capable of hitting that kick and just all comes matter of when you get the opportunity seizing it,' he said in the preseason.

He also joked on Sunday that his record will only last a week. With kickers making 50-plus yard field goals more consistently in the past two seasons, it can be a possibility.