New Line Cinema is finally moving forward with its planned "Train to Busan" remake with Timo Tjahjanto in negotiations to direct the film with James Wan as producer.

Sources for Deadline revealed that Wan ("Aquaman") will produce the pic under his Atomic Monster Productions company. Michael Clear and Gaumont's Nicolas Atlan and Terry Kalagian will also produce. American screenwriter Gary Dauberman is also on board to pen the script.

Wan is best known for his films in the horror genre. Prior to working with Warner Bros. for DC's "Aquaman," he created "The Conjuring" universe and the "Insidious" franchise. He also collaborated with Dauberman and New Line Cinema on the "Annabelle" movie series and on "The Nun."

He has three films lined up with New Line Cinema coming this year. These include "Malignant" in which he serves as director-producer and he is also producing "Mortal Combat" and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It."

Meanwhile, some of Dauberman's other works in the horror genre include "It," "It Chapter Two," "The Curse of La Llorona," and "Wolves at the Door," to name a few.

As for Tjahjanto, the Indonesian film director is known for "May the Devil Take You" and its sequel "May the Devil Take You Too." He also helmed "The Night Comes For Us" and "Headshot." He confirmed his involvement on the "Train to Busan" remake with Wan and Dauberman in a recent tweet.

Nothing is ever gonna top the OG : TRAIN TO BUSAN, a beloved horror in which I bawled my eyes out (never happened since Amenabar’s The Others ).



Having said that James, Gary & I made an absolute oath : Don’t disrespect & disappoint the fans.

And yeah..punk rock. pic.twitter.com/2NcKBz2oBk February 19, 2021

In the original film produced by Next Entertainment World, a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea. Passengers on a train traveling from Seoul to Busan struggle to survive after one of the infected boards the train. The film was directed by Sang-Ho Yeon and starred Gong Yoo ("Coffee Prince") and Choi Woo-sik ("Parasite"), to name a few. The film spawned a sequel released in 2020 called "Train to Busan: Peninsula."

New Line Cinema is making progress with its "Train to Busan" remake after it won the rights to the American remake against other major studios in Hollywood. A bidding war took place after the South Korean film became an international success following its release in 2016. Every studio wanted to profit from it in the hopes of turning it into a franchise.