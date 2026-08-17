The death of former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday has brought renewed attention to his calls for a more compassionate society after his family said he had endured a 'campaign of sustained abuse' and misinformation before his death.

Arday, 41, was found unresponsive at a property in Battersea, south London, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his death was unexpected but was not being treated as suspicious. The circumstances remain under investigation, and his cause of death has not been publicly announced.

His death has prompted renewed questions about the scrutiny he faced and brought fresh attention to his words about love, empathy and compassion.

Family Raises 'Sustained Abuse' Claims

Arday's family said he had been subjected to what they described as a 'campaign of sustained abuse' for more than three years after accepting the professorship at Cambridge, alongside a campaign of misinformation.

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The statement followed public scrutiny surrounding allegations about Arday's academic work and questions concerning his academic, personal and professional history. Arday denied the plagiarism allegations.

Arday resigned from the University of Cambridge and Jesus College shortly before his death. Cambridge had opened an inquiry into his appointment and tenure but paused it following his death.

Authorities have not publicly released Arday's cause of death. Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Cambridge Says It Provided Support

Cambridge said it provided wellbeing and mental health support, security arrangements, panic alarms and screening of hostile communications.

An earlier Liverpool John Moores University investigation had cleared Arday before Cambridge announced a separate review based on additional information.

Arday became Cambridge's youngest Black professor when appointed in 2023. He had previously spoken about learning to speak at 11 and read and write at 18.

His Words on Love and Compassion Resurface

Asked how he would change the world, Arday said: 'I would take a thread and a needle and I'd interweave love into our society.'

He said 'the absence of love in our society is absolutely palpable' and spoke of growing anger and division.

He described love as a framework for 'empathy, care, compassion, understanding.'

'We've lost as a society, in my humble opinion, I think we've lost our way,' he said, warning of the influence of 'hate, division' and 'fear mongering.'

Those remarks have resurfaced following his death, amid renewed discussion of the scrutiny he faced.

Social Media Questions Cost of Public Scrutiny

TikTok users have also debated where the line should be drawn between legitimate scrutiny and public harassment.

One video asked: 'What do you think, where should the line be drawn between legitimate scrutiny and public harassment?'

The question drew strong responses from users.

'The media treated this man like a criminal,' one TikTok user wrote, while another said: 'Sex offenders and killers get less scrutiny.'

'I have no idea whether he committed plagiarism or not. But what he is saying here is 100% accurate,' one commenter wrote.

Other users alleged racism and unequal treatment.

The debate has also moved beyond TikTok. More than 31,000 people, including several MPs, have already signed a petition calling for a public inquiry into what its organisers describe as media harassment of Arday.