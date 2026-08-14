Anne Hathaway has dismissed social media claims questioning the legitimacy of her pregnancy baby bump after photographs from the Los Angeles premiere of The End of Oak Street sparked speculation about whether it was genuine.

Hathaway attended the premiere on Sunday, 9 August, wearing a custom Atelier Prabal Gurung cropped top with a dramatic train, low-rise jeans and red heels. The outfit left her stomach exposed on the red carpet, making her pregnancy a prominent part of the look as photographs and videos from the event circulated online.

The unusual styling quickly attracted scrutiny from some social media users, who focused on the shape and appearance of Hathaway's bump. Some users questioned whether the actress was actually showing her pregnancy or using an artificial bump.

Social Media Users Question Pregnancy Bump

Comments beneath posts featuring Hathaway included direct accusations about the authenticity of her stomach. One commenter wrote: 'I'm a fan and she's beautiful but that belly is definitely a FAKE!'

Another said: 'Girl BFFR we can all tell it's fake,' while a third added: 'Fakest belly I've ever seen.' Other users reportedly made similar observations, with one commenter saying the bump looked fake and another agreeing that it was their immediate reaction.

The comments were individual social media reactions and were not supported by Hathaway or her representatives. The speculation centred on photographs and video of her red-carpet appearance rather than any evidence contradicting Hathaway's publicly announced pregnancy.

Hathaway Responds to the Online Speculation

Hathaway subsequently addressed the discussion through a behind-the-scenes Instagram video showing preparations for the premiere. The footage showed her getting ready with her team, including the styling of her hair before she revealed the finished look worn at the outdoor event.

She captioned the video: 'Fake hair, real bump.'

The response appeared to draw a clear distinction between the artificial hair styling shown in the footage and the pregnancy bump being questioned online. Reports said the clip captured a wardrobe malfunction at the event, offering followers a glimpse behind the red-carpet appearance.

Hathaway did not identify individual users or address the comments separately. Instead, the actress used the caption to reject the speculation while keeping the focus on her premiere preparation.

The response came after Hathaway had confirmed that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. She announced the pregnancy on 19 June through Instagram, sharing a photograph of herself cradling her stomach. The couple already have two sons.

Fans Defend Anne Hathaway After Claims

Hathaway's response prompted further reactions from followers, with supporters criticising the scrutiny of her pregnant body and defending her against the claims.

'Anne to her haters: Real bump,' one commenter wrote. Another questioned why users were comparing Hathaway's pregnancy with their own experiences.

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'The fact that other women were questioning her literal pregnant belly because "mine didn't look like that" is so strange to me,' the commenter wrote.

Other followers praised Hathaway for appearing to address the speculation without directly confronting individual critics. 'i love how you always silence the haters,' one fan commented.

The reaction shifted attention towards the wider issue of analysing celebrities' bodies online, particularly during pregnancy. Hathaway's pregnancy remains publicly confirmed, while the social media allegations that she was wearing an artificial bump remain unsubstantiated.