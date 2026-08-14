Park Geon-roung, the child star known as the 'Baby Shark' boy, is set to make his K-pop debut 10 years after appearing in the viral video that made him recognisable worldwide.

Geon-roung was seven when he appeared in Pinkfong's 2016 'Baby Shark Dance' video. Now 17, he will release his debut single, 'WAVE,' on 20 August in South Korea and 19 August in the US.

The project, released through The Pinkfong Company, will feature Joohoney of Monsta X and marks Geon-roung's move from child performer to aspiring recording artist.

Who Is the 'Baby Shark' Boy Now?

Geon-roung became one of the most recognisable child performers in the 2016 video, which became YouTube's most-viewed video with more than 17 billion views.

He was not the vocalist behind the recording but became closely associated with the song through his appearance in the video.

A decade later, Geon-roung has continued pursuing K-pop and dance. He has shared choreography covers of artists including PSY, ZICO, EXO, SEVENTEEN, NCT, RIIZE and Stray Kids, building an online following of more than 150,000 on Instagram.

His connection to Pinkfong resurfaced in 2025, when he returned for short-form content marking 'Baby Shark's' 10th anniversary. The videos attracted 22 million views, renewing interest in the performer who had become associated with the original viral hit.

What Is Baby Shark Boy's 'WAVE'?

'WAVE' is a Korean-language digital single that blends a synth-pop sound with a reference to the melody that made Geon-roung famous.

A teaser features the familiar 'Baby Shark' hook before moving into the new track, with Geon-roung's vocals heard in the preview.

Joohoney is featured on the song, bringing an established K-pop artist into Geon-roung's debut project.

Geon-roung is also credited as a co-writer of the lyrics, giving him a creative role in the music he hopes will introduce audiences to his own voice and story.

The project therefore retains a connection to his childhood fame while presenting 'WAVE' as an original release rather than simply another version of 'Baby Shark.'

Why Is He Making His K-Pop Debut Now?

The debut is being positioned as a new chapter for Geon-roung as he approaches a decade since his appearance in the viral video.

Pinkfong has framed the project around his development and his desire to tell his own story, rather than simply returning as the child audiences remember.

Geon-roung has similarly described the transition as moving from performing alongside Baby Shark to sharing his own voice and a story he helped write.

However, the project is currently described as a one-off, meaning the August release does not necessarily mark the start of a conventional long-term K-pop career. Future activities are expected to be considered after the single's release.

Documentary Will Follow His Journey

Geon-roung's transformation will also be documented in WAVE: A Boy's Record.

The documentary will follow his journey from the 2016 'Baby Shark' video to his planned music debut, providing a look at the decade between his childhood appearance and his emergence as a young artist.

'WAVE' will be released on 20 August, giving audiences their first full introduction to Baby Shark Boy's new musical identity.