Jason Arday's rise was once celebrated as a story of resilience and perseverance, but last year, unconfirmed controversies started to cloud his achievements. On Wednesday, 5 August, sociologist Arday resigned from his position as professor at the University of Cambridge and Jesus College amid multiple plagiarism allegations.

'When I accepted the extraordinary honour of becoming Professor of Sociology at Cambridge, it was, without question, the greatest professional privilege of my life. To become the youngest Black professor in the University's history was something I could scarcely have imagined as a child growing up with a diagnosis of autism, unable to speak until I was 11 years old,' Arday said in his resignation letter posted on the 'Good Law Project' website.

Who Is Jason Arday?

Regular professors are not always in the spotlight. But Arday has been in the spotlight since he was appointed a University of Cambridge professor—the youngest Black professor ever at 37—in 2023. At the time of his appointment, he was also among the youngest Black professors in the whole United Kingdom.

Part of Arday's professional appeal is his story. He was born in 1985 as the third of four children from Ghanaian parents, and lived in Clapham, South London. He was diagnosed with autism, dyslexia and global developmental delay that left him unable to speak until he was 11 and incapable of reading and writing until 18.

Despite all those adversities, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Surrey, completed a master's degree and postgraduate certificate in education at the Institute of Education, and completed his doctor's degree at Liverpool John Moores University.

Upon his appointment at Cambridge, the university wrote about him: 'Arday is a highly respected scholar of race, inequality and education, with a particular interest in improving the representation of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic people in higher education... Arday has faced many personal challenges—other parts of his story, however, epitomise the significant barriers that neurodivergent individuals face when trying to build careers in the sector.'

Plagiarism Allegations

The first plagiarism reports came in July when Cambridge alumnus Nathan Cofnas wrote on Substack that he had found many instances of plagiarism in Arday's work after running his academic papers through a checker. Many were not keen on believing Cofnas, a self-described race realist, because he was earlier sacked by Cambridge for a blog claiming that Black people will not be found in high-profile positions, save for sports and entertainment, in a 'true meritocracy.'

But a journalist was already on Arday's case as early as last year. Reporter Jack Grove said he meticulously covered the case and had 'assembled a 63-page report which detailed how he had apparently used, without proper citation, huge chunks from a thesis written in 2009 by another student.' Grove was surprised when he received a call from the Metropolitan Police to stop contacting Arday because it was seriously affecting his mental health.

Pressure and Resignation

The intense scrutiny proved overwhelming. Arday ultimately stepped down from his teaching role, which he promised he will return to one day.

He said: 'While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement. The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love.'