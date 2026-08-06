Cambridge professor Jason Arday said 'relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love' as he announced his resignation from the University of Cambridge and Jesus College.

The sociology professor stepped down with immediate effect on Wednesday shortly after Cambridge confirmed it had launched a fresh investigation into his academic qualifications and honorary appointments, while separate complaints relating to alleged academic misconduct remain under review.

Arday, a sociologist known for his work on education, inequality and social mobility, became Cambridge's professor of sociology in 2023. His resignation followed months of scrutiny over plagiarism allegations involving his academic work and questions surrounding his qualifications and professional background.

'The Greatest Professional Privilege of My Life'

Arday said: 'It is with profound sadness that I write to resign, with immediate effect, from my position at the University of Cambridge and Jesus College.'

'When I accepted the extraordinary honour of becoming professor of sociology at Cambridge, it was, without question, the greatest professional privilege of my life.'

Arday did not admit wrongdoing or describe his resignation as an acceptance of any allegations. Instead, he said the continued scrutiny and public commentary had become deeply personal and affected both himself and those closest to him.

Why Jason Arday Resigned From Cambridge

Arday's decision to leave Cambridge came after growing attention over allegations involving his academic work and professional background.

He framed his departure as a response to the personal impact of the controversy rather than an admission of wrongdoing.

Arday also paid tribute to Cambridge, describing his appointment as professor of sociology as the greatest professional privilege of his career.

University of Cambridge Launches Fresh Investigation

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Earlier on Wednesday, the University of Cambridge announced it had opened a new investigation after receiving what it described as 'new information' about Arday's academic qualifications and honorary appointments.

The university confirmed that separate complaints relating to alleged academic misconduct remain under review under its research misconduct policy.

Cambridge said the process would follow university procedures and declined to comment further while the investigation remained ongoing.

The university also said it recognised there was 'a person at the centre of this situation' and confirmed that support continued to be provided to Arday.

Background to Jason Arday Plagiarism Allegations

The latest inquiry follows earlier scrutiny over plagiarism concerns linked to Arday's doctoral thesis and academic work.

Liverpool John Moores University previously reviewed allegations relating to his thesis and found no evidence of deliberate plagiarism, although it identified citation issues it considered likely to have been inadvertent.

Cambridge's current investigation extends beyond the thesis allegations to include questions about Arday's qualifications, honorary appointments and career.

According to reports, the university's fresh inquiry followed new information relating to Arday's qualifications and professional history.

Jason Arday Resignation Sparks Social Media Reaction

Arday's resignation prompted online discussion, with users responding through satire and humour as the controversy gained attention across social media platforms.

One commenter wrote: 'Hardly surprising. I heard he'd been called up to lead the next Artemis mission to the moon and training must be starting soon,' before making clear the remark was intended as a joke.

The comments represented personal opinions rather than evidence connected to Cambridge's investigation.

What Happens Next

The University of Cambridge has not provided a timeline for the investigation or indicated when further details may be released.

The university has said it will not comment further while the process remains ongoing, leaving the outcome of the review unresolved.