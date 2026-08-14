David Foster has rejected claims that he snubbed Meghan Markle during a red-carpet appearance, calling the speculation a 'hurtful lie' and insisting there was 'certainly no snub' between the longtime friends.

The music producer addressed the controversy after footage from the David Foster Foundation's 40th anniversary gala appeared to show him walking past Meghan as she reached towards him. The brief encounter quickly circulated online, prompting speculation about tension between Foster and the Duchess of Sussex.

What Happened During the Viral Red-Carpet Moment?

The footage showed Meghan and Prince Harry posing for photographs at the gala in Victoria, Canada, on 7 August when Foster walked past them. Meghan appeared to extend her hand towards him, while Foster continued moving before later returning with his wife, Katharine McPhee.

Foster and McPhee subsequently joined Harry and Meghan for photographs. The four appeared relaxed as they posed together, with Foster and Harry speaking while Meghan and McPhee stood alongside them.

The footage did not show what happened before the red-carpet sequence, leaving viewers with only a brief encounter.

Why Did the Footage Spark 'Snub' Claims?

The apparent lack of acknowledgement between Foster and Meghan led some social media users and reports to interpret his movement as a deliberate rejection.

The speculation centred on the moment Meghan appeared to gesture towards Foster while he walked past. Because the short video offered no explanation for the interaction, competing interpretations emerged online.

Foster later disputed that interpretation, saying the viral footage had omitted an earlier interaction that took place before the couple reached the red carpet.

David Foster Explains What Happened

Foster said he had already greeted Harry and Meghan at the event entrance around 10 minutes before the red-carpet encounter.

'As the host of the David Foster and Friends foundation event, I had already greeted our friends, the Duke and Duchess, at the entrance 10 minutes before the red carpet encounter,' he said.

Foster described Harry and Meghan as 'dear friends' and said the footage did not show an awkward exchange.

'Anyone watching can see there was no awkward moment and certainly no snub,' he said.

He also criticised coverage of the encounter, saying certain media outlets had used the footage for 'clickbait.' Foster said the moment involved simple 'positioning' to obtain the best photograph and described the resulting narrative as a 'hurtful lie.'

Foster's Friendship With Harry and Meghan

Foster has maintained a longstanding friendship with the Sussexes. His wife, Katharine McPhee, has also known Meghan since their school years, while Foster has previously spoken warmly about his relationship with Harry.

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In 2019, Foster helped Harry and Meghan arrange a private stay on Vancouver Island as the couple sought greater privacy from public attention. The connection has remained between the producer and the Sussexes.

The gala marked the 40th anniversary of the David Foster Foundation, which provides financial support to Canadian families with children needing life-saving organ transplants. The event raised $14.5 million (£10.74 million) and included other prominent guests, including Adam Levine.

The footage confirms that Foster walked past Meghan during the red-carpet sequence, but it does not establish that he deliberately ignored or rejected her. Foster's account is that he had already greeted the couple and that the later moment involved positioning for photographs, leaving the snub claim unsubstantiated.