At first glance, Jason Rosander and Marco Champion seem like two very different people. One is motivated by meditation, while the other is fueled by a military and security background. However, the common ground that unites these two gentlemen is their belief in the power of the mind to achieve one's goals. Here are some tips from Jason Rosander and Marco Champion on leveraging your mind's power to unlock your potential.

Don't torture yourself.

Military and law enforcement veteran Jason Rosander knows all too well how our minds can torture us. However, he says, "We can overcome this intense control by utilizing self-awareness." Marco Champion, on the other hand, uses meditation to connect with his mind and generate innovative ideas. Rather than controlling your dark thoughts, Champion has an approach of seeking balance.

Connect your mind to your environment.

By spending time in the beautiful vistas of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, Jason Rosander enjoys the landscape as much mentally as he does physically. The contentment of the experience motivates him to keep going forward. Marco Champion, on the other hand, thrives on the network of like-minded people he has built and is propelled by his social environment.

You are capable of more than what you think.

Rosander and Champion agree that a person's mindset should help rather than hinder them. "Believing in yourself is the first step to success, and you must possess the right mindset to be able to do this," says Jason Rosander. After his mother's death, he wanted to show people we can handle a lot more than we give ourselves credit for. Marco Champion learned how to push forward during adversity by leveraging mindset when his AI follower engagement tools were banned, and his Instagram following dropped to non-existent.

You don't have to be the best at everything.

Instead of striving to be the best at everything, focus on your strengths and your work performance in those areas. Rosander has a talent for security and prides himself on high work output. Champion gauges his work output on how much he can give to others and measures success in terms of fulfillment. "Instead of striving for gold in every aspect, strive to excel in what you are good at," they say.

Your mind is a fighter.

When you face adversity, your greatest asset is your mind. Persistence, mindset, and motivation can pull you through difficult times. Rosander and Champion have learned this through sacrifices in one form or another, but they both conquered their respective challenges with their mind's power. Moreover, they also learned valuable lessons to help them overcome future obstacles.

Jason Rosander and Marco Champion might have backgrounds that vary like night and day, but both of them agree that the power of the mind is a force to be reckoned with, no matter your background or profession.