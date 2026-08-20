A decade-long paternity dispute involving hip-hop mogul Jay-Z has resurfaced, with the man who claims to be his biological son alleging that sealed court records were used to obscure the age of his late mother at the time of conception.

Rymir Satterthwaite, 30, has spent more than ten years insisting that Shawn Carter, known professionally as Jay-Z, is his father. Carter has consistently and firmly denied the claim. The dispute has now moved beyond paternity itself and into a bitter fight over legal fees, sealed filings and an appeal that Satterthwaite says will finally force the records into the open.

A Decade of Dismissed Lawsuits

The legal fight dates back to 2010, when Satterthwaite's late mother, Wanda Satterthwaite, filed a child support claim in New Jersey alleging she had a sexual encounter with Carter in 1992.

Wanda claimed she had sex with Carter in 1992 when he was 22 and she was 16, according to court filings cited in subsequent reporting. That original case was thrown out in 2012 after a judge ruled it had been filed in the wrong jurisdiction.

Wanda and Satterthwaite's godmother and eventual legal guardian, Lillie Coley, refiled the claim in 2014, and the matter became public the following year. Coley later accused Carter of suppressing evidence, sealing records, and misrepresenting material facts concerning his links to New Jersey.

Wanda died in 2016; Satterthwaite has said she recorded a video before her death in which she stood by her account and called for a paternity test. Satterthwaite pressed on alone, filing his own federal lawsuit in 2023.

In it, he alleged that Carter committed fraud upon multiple courts, misrepresented facts and exploited legal systems in several jurisdictions to suppress his paternity claim. He withdrew that suit in July 2025, telling followers in an Instagram video there was 'a lot going on behind closed doors', while insisting he had not abandoned the fight.

Three months later, a California judge dismissed Coley's related case with prejudice, formally barring her from refiling it.

Rymir Jay Z's alleged son who is demanding a DNA test reveals a judge sealed documents concealing the fact that his mother was a minor when she was pregnant with him, the family claim Jay Z is his father. pic.twitter.com/gty1Be117v — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 19, 2026

The Sealed-Records Allegation

The central claim now driving renewed attention is that court orders were sealed specifically to keep Wanda's age at the time of conception out of public view. Satterthwaite maintains that Carter has repeatedly refused to sit for a paternity test because his mother was under 18 when he was conceived, and argues that sealed records, sanctions against his side and procedural obstruction have prevented DNA results from ever being produced.

A separate lawsuit filed by Coley made a similar argument in stronger terms. She alleged that Carter perpetuated an 'abuse of legal process' for more than ten years through sealed court orders, false filings and procedural technicalities.

Satterthwaite has said his goal was never financial. He told the Daily Mail he wanted the matter resolved and 'the truth,' insisting he did not want any money.

Carter's legal team has rejected the underlying paternity claim outright. Responding to earlier filings, his attorneys wrote that the allegations had already been addressed and rejected in multiple other courts. A statement issued to the Daily Mail by Carter's lawyer similarly dismissed the claims as previously discredited.

Judgment, Bankruptcy and a New Appeal

The dispute took a sharp financial turn in January 2026. A federal judge in California ordered Coley to pay Carter's legal fees, a sum totalling £87,574 ($119,235.45), after ruling in Carter's favour under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which shields defendants from lawsuits targeting protected legal activity.

Coley had separately filed for a temporary restraining order to halt Carter's pursuit of sanctions, calling it retaliatory; the court denied that request. Satterthwaite has publicly rejected the ruling's basis.

In a post shared on social media, he argued that anti-SLAPP protection requires a lawful proceeding, proper jurisdiction and conduct not rooted in fraud, and that the case existed to address alleged fraud and jurisdictional defects, not to fund it. He has since confirmed that Coley is filing a formal appeal against the judgment.

Coley, meanwhile, disclosed in December 2025 that she had filed for bankruptcy amid the mounting legal costs. Carter's lawyers subsequently asked the bankruptcy court to prevent the £87,574 debt from being discharged, arguing that a pattern of dismissed lawsuits amounted to harassment.

It was just recently disclosed in legal documents that mother of Rymir who is claiming to be the son of Jay Z was a minor when she got pregnant pic.twitter.com/4rUkyvUvYq — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) August 19, 2026

Why the Appeal Could Reshape the Legal Battle

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Coley's forthcoming appeal will not reopen the paternity question directly. Instead, it will challenge whether California's anti-SLAPP statute should have applied, given her case argued the original rulings were obtained through fraud and jurisdictional error.

If an appellate court agrees that jurisdiction was never properly established, Satterthwaite's camp believes it could unravel more than a decade of dismissals. The implications would be significant, potentially forcing a fresh examination of the procedural history.

Whatever the appeal produces, one fact remains unchanged: no paternity test confirming or ruling out Carter as Satterthwaite's biological father has ever been made public. That central uncertainty endures through every court filing, dismissal and appeal.