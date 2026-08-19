Newly surfaced Justice Department records place Donald Trump at the centre of the Epstein files controversy once again. Notes from an FBI interview describe a woman's allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Trump as a minor, while a federal lawsuit and an internal DOJ slideshow cataloguing 'prominent names' have added fresh documentary weight to years of scrutiny.

Separately, a long-disputed claim by Epstein associate Sarah Ransome, alleging the existence of secret recordings implicating Trump, has resurfaced online. No such tapes have ever been produced or verified, and Ransome's account has been challenged before.

FBI Interview Notes Detail Alleged Assault of Minor

The Department of Justice released a batch of previously unreleased Epstein files earlier this year that included notes from FBI interviews with a woman who says she was assaulted by Trump when she was a minor. The alleged assault is said to have occurred in the 1980s. The woman told investigators that Epstein had also victimised her, according to the DOJ's FBI interview notes released as part of the Epstein files.

An internal, 21-page DOJ slideshow cataloguing investigations into Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell includes a page titled 'prominent names,' on which agents noted they had spoken with the accuser. Independent journalist Roger Sollenberger reported that the government had deemed her account credible. A woman with matching biographical details separately sued Epstein's estate and won a settlement in 2021.

The disclosures contradicted public assurances from the administration. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Congress the department had no evidence that underage girls were present at gatherings the president attended. California Representative Ted Lieu said that claim was contradicted by an FBI National Threat Operation Center document showing a witness had reported such an allegation as far back as 1995.

BREAKING: Epstein victim says there are Tape of Donald Trump having sex with 'many girls' recorded by Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/na0hXu12Hl — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) August 19, 2026

The Disputed Secret Tapes Claim

Alongside the documentary record, a separate and older claim has resurfaced on social media. Sarah Ransome, an associate of Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged in past communications that Epstein recorded encounters involving several high-profile individuals, including Trump. Ransome has claimed the footage was used as leverage, though no tapes have been produced or independently verified.

Ransome has said she had seen or knew of tapes showing multiple influential figures in compromising situations, though she has not produced any recording publicly. Outlets reporting the claim have been explicit that the allegations are disputed and that no verified recordings have ever been made public.

That caveat matters. The tapes claim has circulated in various forms for years without corroboration, and it should not be conflated with the FBI interview notes or lawsuit records, which are official government and court documents rather than a single accuser's unverified account.

Lawsuits and Missing Files Widen Paper Trail

A federal lawsuit against Epstein's estate, filed on behalf of a plaintiff identified as 'Jane Doe 1', alleges Epstein abused her in South Carolina after she offered babysitting services. He then flew her to New York three or four times and brought her to gatherings with other wealthy, prominent men. The suit alleges one of those men forced her to perform oral sex, slapped her, and raped her, though it does not name him.

CNN separately reported that interview records tied to the woman who accused Trump of assault appear to be missing from the DOJ's released files, a gap flagged by survivor advocates pushing for full transparency. Epstein victim Haley Robson wrote directly to a federal judge, stating: 'As survivors, this failure is not merely procedural, it is deeply personal. Continued noncompliance perpetuates the same secrecy that allowed these crimes to continue unchecked for years.'

Survivors and Lawmakers Demand Full Disclosure

The controversy has drawn Epstein survivors into public view. At a Capitol Hill press conference, Marina Lacerda, identified in Epstein's federal indictment as 'Minor Victim 1,' described being paid £237 ($300) to give an 'older guy' a massage at Epstein's New York mansion, aged 14. She said the job 'went from a dream job to the worst nightmare.'

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Robson, who told reporters she was recruited to give Epstein a massage at age 16, and that she 'knew something bad would happen' if she refused, added plainly: 'There is no hoax. The abuse was real.'

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the broader controversy. Addressing reporters at the White House, he said: 'This is a Democrat hoax that never ends,' adding that critics were 'trying to get people to talk about something that's totally irrelevant to the success that we've had as a nation since I've been president.'

With FBI records, lawsuits and DOJ slideshows now part of the public record, and an unverified tapes claim adding noise rather than proof, the demand from survivors for a complete, unredacted release of the Epstein files shows no sign of fading.