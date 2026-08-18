A cocaine-trafficking investigation at Penn State has exposed an alleged fraternity operation in which pledges were made to cut and bag drugs as part of their initiation.

Pennsylvania authorities charged 14 people on 17 August 2026, including 13 current or former Penn State students, over an alleged cocaine network that operated from two off-campus fraternity houses during 2023 and 2024.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said the investigation centred on Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon and involved cocaine obtained in bulk from Philadelphia and New York before being prepared and sold mainly to Penn State students.

The allegations reach beyond ordinary student drug possession because prosecutors described a structured trafficking operation with senior fraternity members, suppliers and younger pledges assigned a role in processing the cocaine. At least four of the defendants are current students, according to the Attorney General's Office.

How Fraternity Houses Became a Hub for Alleged Cocaine Network

According to the Attorney General's Office, Agostino Abbatiello and Thomas Robinson were identified as the operation's two principal suppliers. Investigators allege that the pair regularly travelled to Philadelphia and New York to obtain large quantities of cocaine, which was then brought back to State College.

The cocaine was allegedly cut and packaged mainly at the Sigma Chi and Delta Upsilon houses before being distributed through Penn State students. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday described the organisation as an 'upper-level trafficking organisation' and said the conduct was far removed from youthful experimentation.

'This is very serious criminal conduct,' Sunday said at a 17 August news conference. 'There was nothing junior or childlike about this type of conduct.'

The charges reflect different alleged roles in the network. Four defendants face felony charges including corrupt organisations and conspiracy, while another defendant faces felony conspiracy and other offences. Eight student-aged defendants face misdemeanour drug-possession charges.

JUST IN: 13 Penn State fraternity brothers charged with running a major cocaine trafficking ring, with some pledges allegedly forced to cut & package cocaine as part of their “indoctrination” into the frats. pic.twitter.com/QDXtjgNjhL — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 17, 2026

Pledges 'Forced' To Cut Cocaine as Fraternity Initiation, Court Records Claim

The most striking allegation concerns the role assigned to fraternity pledges. Authorities said some new members were made to cut and package cocaine during their initiation, effectively turning an alleged hazing practice into unpaid labour for the trafficking operation.

The Attorney General's Office described the conduct as part of an effort to indoctrinate pledges into the organisation. Court records cited in the investigation indicate that fraternity brothers and pledges were used in the packaging process before the cocaine was distributed to customers around Penn State.

The allegation is particularly significant because it links two separate forms of misconduct: illegal drug distribution and coercive initiation practices. Penn State said it regarded the alleged hazing and criminal conduct as serious matters and would address current students through its student-conduct process.

The investigation also expanded beyond student participants. Paul Robinson, the father of Thomas Robinson, faces felony allegations involving evidence tampering, hindering apprehension and obstructing the investigation. Authorities allege that he took steps to conceal evidence, including a safe containing drugs and cash.

Drug dealers at Penn State University. pic.twitter.com/0jkNvIg8Mx — Don Salmon (@dijoni) August 18, 2026

Central Figure Surrenders After Missed Hearing

Abbatiello, 24, has been identified by authorities as a central figure in the alleged operation. He surrendered to authorities on 18 August after failing to appear for a scheduled arraignment the previous day. He was ordered jailed without bail, according to case records.

The Attorney General's investigation portrays Abbatiello and Robinson as occupying the upper levels of a network that moved cocaine across state lines and used fraternity infrastructure to reach a concentrated student market. Prosecutors have not alleged that every member of either fraternity participated, and the charges against individual defendants vary substantially.

The case also builds on an earlier criminal investigation involving Robinson. In December 2024, State College police arrested him after a search at Delta Upsilon uncovered cocaine, marijuana, prescription stimulants, cash, a handgun and drug paraphernalia, according to the police affidavit, which was reported in December 2024. The new prosecution places that episode within a broader investigation into alleged cocaine trafficking.

The investigation remains active, with further charges possible.

BREAKING: Alleged Penn State cocaine kingpin, dubbed “Pablo Pledgescobar,” turns himself in & is denied bail. https://t.co/Kp6ZO5sfxZ pic.twitter.com/39R4w19pn8 — Polymarket (@Polymarket) August 18, 2026

Penn State Suspends Delta Upsilon

Penn State announced that Delta Upsilon was placed on interim suspension after the latest allegations emerged. The university said Sigma Chi is not a recognised organisation and operates outside Penn State's support and oversight.

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'We are horrified by these serious allegations against current and former students,' Andrea Dowhower, Penn State's vice president for Student Affairs, said. She added that criminal activity, including hazing, 'has no place at our institution' and that the university would cooperate with law enforcement.

Delta Upsilon Executive Director Justin Kirk said members connected to the alleged operation had been expelled or suspended, unless they resigned. Sigma Chi Executive Director Michael Church said charged Sigma Chi members had been suspended and that the chapter had suspended operations while it determined whether the allegations reflected individual conduct or organised chapter activity.

The charges remain allegations, and each defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.