Olivia Rodrigo has become an unwitting mascot for FC Barcelona's transfer window. The Grammy-winning singer's Instagram comments have been overrun by Catalan football supporters this week, all thanks to a quirk of Spanish naming conventions rather than anything Rodrigo herself has said or done.

The confusion stems from Barcelona's signing of Spain international Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, known to football fans simply as Rodri. It is not the first time the pop star has been dragged into his football career, and the club's own commercial ties to her make the coincidence harder to untangle than it first appears.

Barça Fans Flood the Wrong Rodrigo's Instagram

Barcelona confirmed on Tuesday, 18 August 2026 that it had reached an agreement with Manchester City for the transfer of Rodrigo Hernández, known as Rodri, who has committed to the club until 30 June 2030. Because Rodri does not run a personal social media account, supporters had nowhere obvious to post their welcome messages.

Football broadcaster ESPN FC captured the resulting scramble in a post on X on 18 August 2026, illustrated with screenshots of celebratory comments landing under Olivia Rodrigo's own posts. Fan-run account 433 offered a similarly succinct summary of the mix-up, noting that with Rodri joining Barcelona but having no Instagram of his own, supporters found a way to welcome their new signing by turning to Olivia Rodrigo's account instead.

Messages reading 'Welcome to Barça, Rodrigo' have since piled up beneath her recent posts, and as of this article's publication, Rodrigo had not responded to any of the comments.

A Case of Mistaken Identity With History

This is the second time the singer's surname has collided with the midfielder's football career. In October 2024, Real Madrid supporters mistook Olivia Rodrigo for Rodri after he beat Vinícius Júnior to the Ballon d'Or, and some directed abusive comments at her Instagram account. Manchester City's Rodrigo De Paul, an Atlético Madrid midfielder with a similar name, faced comparable confusion from aggrieved fans at the time.

The tone this week has been markedly different. Where the 2024 episode was driven by frustration over a lost award, the 2026 wave of comments is largely celebratory, with fans treating the singer's page as a stand-in guestbook for a player they cannot otherwise reach online.

Olivia Rodrigo is getting flooded with Barcelona fans after player Rodri’s move to the club



The soccer star has no Instagram, so fans are welcoming him through Olivia’s account instead pic.twitter.com/XsHnQohjsI — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 19, 2026

Barcelona's Real Ties to Olivia Rodrigo Add to the Confusion

Unlike in 2024, Barcelona's fanbase now has an additional reason to associate the singer's name with their club. FC Barcelona unveiled a special home kit featuring Olivia Rodrigo's branding in an eighth collaboration between the club and shirt sponsor Spotify, worn during El Clásico on 10 May 2026.

That partnership means Rodrigo's name and imagery were already circulating among Barça supporters months before Rodri's arrival, deepening the sense of overlap between the two Rodrigos. The singer has no formal connection to the football club beyond the sponsorship tie-in, but the commercial link has made the confusion far more persistent than it might otherwise have been.

Rodri's Blockbuster Return to Spain

The transfer that triggered the latest wave of confusion is itself one of the summer's biggest deals. Manchester City accepted an offer worth 76.5 million euros, equivalent to roughly £66 million ($88.5 million), according to a person with knowledge of the transaction who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Barcelona's official statement, published on the club's website, described Rodri as one of the best players in the world in his position, noted for his tactical intelligence, composure on the ball, and precision in his passing. The 30-year-old, born in Madrid, won Euro 2024 and the Ballon d'Or that same year, and more recently played a key role in Spain's World Cup triumph, for which he was awarded the tournament's Golden Ball.

Read more Beyoncé Unseen Video at 19 Shows Star Sitting on Lap of Disgraced Adult Film Producer Marc Schaffel Beyoncé Unseen Video at 19 Shows Star Sitting on Lap of Disgraced Adult Film Producer Marc Schaffel

Speaking to reporters after arriving in Barcelona to complete his medical, Rodri said it was a dream to play for the club and that he was excited to work alongside teammates he already knew. Real Madrid had also been reportedly interested in signing him, given his past praise for Barcelona's rivals, but Spanish media reported no agreement could be reached between the parties.

Barcelona are due to play a pre-season friendly against Al Ahly SC before opening their 2026/27 La Liga campaign at the weekend, giving Rodri his first opportunities to represent the club on the pitch. Football supporters continue to greet him several hundred miles away, on a pop star's Instagram page, as the parallel confusion endures.

For now, one Rodrigo waits for her debut album's next single, and the other prepares for his Barcelona debut, with football supporters treating both as one and the same.