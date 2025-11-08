Erika Kirk has spoken up about the support she has received from Vice President JD Vance, following her husband, Charlie Kirk's assassination during a Turning Point USA event in September.

In a pre-recorded interview, Erika described Vance as a 'blessing' and praised the second family for showing 'genuine love' in the wake of tragedy. The widow also noted that she sees 'similarities' between her late husband and the vice president during

Are Erika and Vance Getting Too Intimate?

Since Charlie's death at a TPUSA event, Erika has taken over as the organisation's CEO, continuing her husband's political and educational mission.

In an interview, People reported that JD and his wife, Usha, have lent their personal support to help her grieve. 'They were there for us', citing their 'human compassion' during the wake.

These comments were recorded prior to a Turning Point event in the University of Mississippi on 29 October, where she introduced Vance on stage in a speech that quickly went viral for an intimate hug.

She also reflected on the ways she recognises aspects of Charlie in Vance. 'No one will ever replace my husband', she told the crowd at Ole Miss. 'But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD—in Vice President JD Vance. I do. And that's why I am so blessed to be able to introduce him tonight'.

@independent Erika Kirk said she she’s similarities between her ‘irreplaceable’ late husband Charlie and JD Vance as she introduced the Vice President at a TurningPointUSA event in Mississippi. Click link in bio for more 🔗 ♬ original sound - Independent

She explained that the Mississippi event had been planned with JD prior to her husband's death, and continuing it was important to honour Charlie's mission and legacy.

Erika and Vance's Hug

Erika's comments follow the on-stage embrace between her and Vance, which gained attention online.

In the video, Erika wrapped her arms tightly around the vice president, placing one hand on the back of his head while JD briefly rested his hands on her waist. Social media users blasted the two, considering Usha was in attendance and the appropriateness of the entire act, given Erika's recent loss.

Despite the public scrutiny, Erika framed the gesture as a natural expression of gratitude and support during an emotional moment.

In her explanation, she also opened up about the moments that followed Charlie's death. She recalled seeing her husband's body at the hospital, noting his familiar smirk. 'That smirk, that smirk to me is that look of 'You thought you could stop what I've built'', Erika explained.

While dabbing tears to her eyes, she recalled that seeing Charlie after his death says, 'You got my body, you didn't get my soul'.

Erika Continues Charlie's Mission

While there have been claims circulating online that Erika's tears were staged, she remained genuinely determined to carry forward Charlie's work with Turning Point USA.

Stepping into her late husband's role as CEO, the widow has pledged to uphold the organisation's mission and keep its initiatives moving, including tour stops.

She also told sources that maintaining the momentum of TPA is both a tribute to her husband and a responsibility she feels deeply.

It remains unclear, however, whether Vance will continue to publicly support Erika and TPA amid the controversy of their intimate moments. Observers note that future appearances should be scrutinised closely.