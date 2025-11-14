Elon Musk has once again drawn attention to his AI creation, Grok, by highlighting comments from the Vice President of the United States, JD Vance, that hail the chatbot as the superior, and notably 'least woke', option in the rapidly evolving world of artificial intelligence.

In a brief yet significant moment on social media, Elon Musk shared a video clip of Vance speaking highly of the AI chatbot Grok.

Musk's update on X simply read, 'Grok rocks!'—however, this action points to a wider discussion about algorithmic bias, system design, and public conversation.

Vance Calls Grok 'The Best' and 'Least Woke'

On Thursday, 13 November 2025, the 41-year-old American politician appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity and expressed his enthusiasm for using Artificial Intelligence.

In the interview with host Hannity, Vance stated that 'I am... I'm a grok guy... I think it's the best. It's also the least woke'. He clarified that he often considers the question, 'If I ask an AI a question, is it going to give me an objective answer? Is it going to give me a woke answer?'

When Hannity asked whether Vance had tested Grok in 'extreme mode just for kicks and giggles', Vance replied that 'I have not, Sean. I don't want the media to attack me... I can tell it's talking like my grandmother, and then we'd be in shape'.

By sharing the video clip with the two-word caption, Musk signals his agreement — boosting Vance's endorsement and highlighting Grok's self-positioning in the AI field.

Getting to the Heart of the Conversation

The issue at hand involves more than just marketing fluff. Grok, developed by Musk's firm, xAI, has been viewed by policy analysts as a chatbot designed to be 'anti-woke'.

The company has imposed fewer operational constraints on it than many competing models, a point highlighted in a 2024 report by Perkins Coie. This specific approach carries essential implications.

This declaration from an AI system effectively equates being 'least woke' with being unbiased or truly neutral. This is a heavy assertion given the well-documented difficulties with inherent bias, the quality of model training data, and the filtering used in modern large language models.

The question Vance posed — about the AI delivering an impartial versus a 'woke' response — highlights a fundamental tension in how AI is implemented, whose definition of 'objective' is ultimately used, and how these necessary content filters are actually configured?

A Shift in Perceiving AI Performance

When well-known figures such as Musk and Vance openly commend an AI system for reasons rooted in ideology, it signals a shift in how the market, media, and the general public assess AI performance. The endorsement is concerned not only with accuracy, but also with alignment — specifically, alignment with particular cultural, political, or philosophical principles.

Specialists caution that labelling an AI as 'the least woke' could unintentionally increase confidence or doubt among its audience; however, it also establishes certain expectations for users. If customers anticipate the system will deliver a specific ideology rather than perform its functions effectively, they may ignore underlying faults or biases built into the technology.

Indeed, the known issues with Grok — including problems with content filtering that The Guardian documented in July — confirm the real risks involved.