Candace Owens is making a series of explosive claims regarding the assassination of Charlie Kirk, alleging a conspiracy that goes straight to the federal government. In a recent interview with CNN's Elle Reeve, the controversial commentator laid out a theory that the man accused of the killing, Tyler Robinson, was involved but was not the killer.

Instead, Owens alleges that key evidence was 'concocted' by 'the feds' to frame Robinson. However, her entire theory was nearly derailed live on air when she was confronted with basic facts about the case, revealing she had not even read the indictment.

Candace Owens Makes Her 'Obvious' Allegation

When asked in a recent interview about her claims that Kirk was betrayed by someone close to him, Candace Owens did not hold back.

'I think that in the coming weeks there's going to be a lot of financial reports that are coming out and I, first and foremost, do not believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. I want to be very clear on that', Owens claimed.

She then made her core allegation: 'Whether he was involved, I think the answer is yes. I think that's obvious'.

Why Candace Owens Believes Key Evidence Is 'Concocted'

Owens's entire theory hinges on her belief that crucial evidence in the case is a federal fabrication. She claimed she feels that way due to 'the weird fed messages that were concocted out of thin air'. She was referring to text messages that were released between Robinson and his boyfriend, Lance Twiggs.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist went on to claim the text messages had 'no time stamp' and sounded like Robinson and Twiggs were 'speaking in 1822'.

When pressed for proof that the messages were made up, Owens reiterated they 'didn't put timestamps on them' and alleged Discord 'came out and said they didn't exist'. (This claim about Discord appears to be false; Discord only clarified that the planning messages were not on their platform, but text messages and a later confession were on other platforms or in notes.)

This is where her argument hit a snag. 'This was supposedly text messages not Discord messages – that's my understanding from the indictment', the CNN host who was interviewing her rebutted with.

Owens's response was telling: 'I actually did not read that', Owens replied.

Candace Owens Doubles Down on 'Leaks'

Despite the setback, the host probed further, asking if Owens believes the feds were 'on a computer typing it out back and forth'. Owens alleged that's 'exactly what it is'.

'The feds made up the text messages', she boldly claimed.

When pushed on whether she has anyone from the FBI telling her that, she claimed 'she has leaks'.

'I have very strong sources everywhere on both sides', she alleged. 'I do. I have leaks, I do. I'm not a journalist, I'm just a commentator, but I do, I get information all the time... I have individuals that are on the inside that are feeding me information'.

When Reeve pressed her, asking, 'And your leaks are telling you that the texts are fake?', Owens was emphatic: 'Yes. One hundred per cent'. 'Because when we seek – talking about evidence – it's like, who's going to present that evidence? The mainstream media?'. Owens also said it 'wouldn't' be a hot story.

'I kind of feel like we live in a post-Epstein world', she added, 'and we know how stories get shut down'. (This was a direct implication that the same media and federal forces that she believes covered up the Jeffrey Epstein story are now covering up the 'truth' about Kirk's assassination.)

The Irony: Candace Owens Defends Her Own Text Messages

While Owens held steadfast to her belief the federal texts were fake, she recently had to offer up proof that her own personal text messages with Kirk, which were accused of not being authentic, were indeed real. The irony was stark.

'Okay, here we go, guys', she began, showing off the messages on her phone on her YouTube show. 'Just to show you this. I just looked it up on my phone'.

The conservative commentator then declaratively stated the text messages 'are not made up'.

'You probably want to see the date here and see the time sliding', she continued. 'We did not make up these messages, okay?'.

HOLY SH*T:



Candace Owens just LIVE DEBUNKED the claims that she "photoshopped the text messages from Charlie Kirk."



She searches the messages she shared last week and shows them off with the timestamps.



Zionsts are proven wrong... again.



This is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/jTxDEbCTcx — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) November 10, 2025

Owens later called out naysayers who claimed the texts with Kirk she'd previously shown were fake, calling it 'absolute nonsense' that anyone would think she'd make them up.

'What would be the point of that?', she inquired.

Candace Owens is all-in, claiming 'one hundred per cent' that her 'leaks' prove the feds fabricated evidence in Charlie Kirk's assassination. Yet, her entire theory was contradicted on-air by an indictment she admits she hadn't read. With her own texts recently under scrutiny, a 'post-Epstein world' cover-up is her explanation for the discrepancy. Read the full details of the contradictory interview and decide for yourself who is telling the truth.