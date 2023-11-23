Former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn has been criticised for refusing to condemn Hamas as a proscribed terrorist organisation after its unprecedented and deadly attack on Israeli civilians on October 7.

Yesterday, in a statement, posted on X, formerly Twitter, Corbyn said: "A truce is welcome, but not enough."

"We will carry on demonstrating for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, and for a just and lasting peace," he added.

Corbyn used his statement to reference the mounting death toll among civilians in Gaza and those killed in Israel, as well as aid workers and doctors who have died as a result of the conflict.

The former Labour Leader chaired the left-wing party from 2015 to 2019. Corbyn has been prohibited from sitting as a Labour MP but has since been penalised by Security Minister Tom Tugendhat for previously describing Hamas representatives as his "friends".

In regard to the recent "truce agreement" that will see 50 Israeli captives and 150 Palestinian prisoners released, Corbyn wrote: "The 4-day truce offers much-needed respite to survivors and brings immense relief to the families and friends of every hostage who has thankfully been released."

More than 200 civilians were kidnapped by Hamas militants, including more than 30 children, when it launched its catastrophic attack on Israel on 7 October.

Amongst the infants is 10-month-old Kfir, who has been named as one of the youngest unaccounted-for children who was seized by Hamas and taken into Gaza.

According to family members, the young child was taken alongside his four-year-old brother Ariel.

In response to Hamas' on-the-ground massacre, which resulted in around 1,200 people being killed, Israel ordered a complete blockade on Gaza and has been pounding the Strip with air strikes for almost 50 days.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, the Israeli Defence Force's (IDF) bombardment of the besieged enclave has killed more than 14,500 people.

Gaza's media office also reported that the death count includes more than 6,000 children.

The deal, which was set up by Qatari mediators and agreed upon by both Israel and Hamas, also facilitates a ceasefire that will allow for an influx of aid to enter Gaza.

In his statement, Corbyn continued to note: "Israelis and Palestinians deserve more than a temporary pause in death and destruction. They deserve a just and lasting peace."

Alluding to the overall majority of MPs voting against an immediate ceasefire, a debate that left Keir Starmer's Labour Party split in two, the former Labour Leader added: "History will not forgive those who allowed this horror to unfold, and nor will it forgive those who allow it to restart."

Corbyn was again criticised for being against Israel once more when he said: "We cannot let this truce become a mere footnote in the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinian people."

David Collier, an investigative journalist who analyses antisemitism, responded to the statement, saying: "This is absolute nonsense. A permanent ceasefire in Gaza leaves Palestinians under the control of Hamas. There is NO WAY the clock goes back to 6 October. There is no PEACE DEAL with Hamas."

"Corbyn is a dangerous fool," he added.

One X user responded to the statement, asking: "Why not call for the surrender of Hamas?"

Another wrote: "Please explain how a 'just and lasting peace' is possible with an organisation that vowed to destroy Israel and refuses any peaceful solution. Thanks."

"We will carry on demonstrating as long as it takes to bring about a permanent ceasefire. To release all hostages. To lift the siege of Gaza. And to build the only path out of this tragic cycle of violence: the end to the occupation of Palestine," Corbyn concluded.