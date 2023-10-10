Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer pledged to deliver a "decade of renewal" in his speech at the Party conference today, as he outlined his vision for at least two terms in office.

In his pitch to be the next UK prime minister ahead of the general election expected next year, the opposition leader promised NHS reform, more police officers on the streets and 1.5 million new homes under a future Labour government.

Starmer claimed the current Conservative government was exploiting the country's problems rather than solving them, and appealed to disillusioned Tory voters to join his Labour Party:

"If you feel that our country needs a party that conserves, that fights for our union, our environment, the rule of law, family life, the careful bond between this generation and next.

"Then let me tell you: Britain already has one. And you can join it. It's called the Labour Party."

The speech, which marked the pinnacle of the four-day party conference, threatened to be derailed before it had even begun when a protester took to the stage and wrapped his arm around Starmer's neck.

The man rushed on stage at the beginning of the address in Liverpool and shouted: "We demand a people's house, we are in crisis – politics needs an update. We are in crisis."

After dousing the bewildered Labour leader in glitter, the man was removed from the room by security after the microphone was cut.

Following the incident, Sir Keir, who has repeatedly highlighted how he has shifted the party since Jeremy Corbyn's leadership, told the audience: "If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me. Protest or power?"

The hour-long speech that followed was not policy-heavy but set out the defining values of a government led by Sir Keir if he wins the next election.

Labour currently boasts a poll lead of between 10 and 16 points, and last week Starmer's party defeated the SNP to win the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election by a landslide margin.

As a result, the party's annual conference, which is taking place in Liverpool, has a different feeling this year, as the opposition senses a return to power is closer than ever.

"Cautious optimism," said local official Alan Bullion, when asked to describe the vibe at the much-anticipated, four-day conference in the northwestern English city of Liverpool.

"Nobody's taking anything for granted but we're on the up. The name of the game is to get rid of the Tories and get back in government," the 67-year-old Labour councillor told AFP.

Starmer also addressed the recent Hamas attack on Israel in his speech.

He reiterated that he "utterly condemns" the murder of women, men and children "killed in cold blood by terrorists Hamas".

He said Labour remained committed to the search for peace, by encouraging a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict.

However, he went on to say: "These actions by Hamas do nothing for the Palestinian people, and Israel must always have the right to defend its people."

Last week, the Islamist militant movement launched a series of coordinated terror attacks in the heart of Israel, prompting President Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately declare war on the group.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that the UK will lend intelligence or security support to Israel if it is asked for help.

Concluding his speech, Starmer directly addressed the question of why voters should choose Labour at the ballot box:

"Why Labour?" he asked loudly. "Because we serve your interests."

"Why Labour?" he repeated. "Because we will grow every corner of our country."

"Why Labour?" he said again. "Because we have a plan - to take back our streets, to switch on Great British energy, to get the NHS back on its feet, to tear down the barriers to opportunity and to get Britain building again."

To rapturous applause, Starmer finished by saying this was a plan to ensure that "Britain can, Britain must and Britain will get its future back". The speech wraps up a largely successful conference for a new-look Labour Party.

Yesterday, shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves addressed the conference, claiming she would be the "iron" chancellor who would help rebuild Britain after 13 years of Conservative rule.

Mark Carney, the former Bank of England governor who was appointed by the former Conservative chancellor George Osborne in 2013, endorsed Reeves, saying it was "beyond time" her ideas were put into action.

Earlier today, Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced she will set up a £100m "tough love" youth programme to help tackle a knife crime epidemic and a mental health crisis among UK teenagers if Labour is elected.

The Conservative Party conference last week received a mixed reception. In his headline speech, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the long-rumoured decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2.

Rumours of this decision had dominated much of the Tory Conference, overshadowing other policy announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Home Secretary Suella Braverman.