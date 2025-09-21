Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have once again slashed the asking price of their sprawling Beverly Hills estate after failing to secure a buyer in a cooling luxury housing market.

The former couple purchased the property in May 2023 for $60.85 million (£45.16 million), but as of September 2025 it is listed at just $52 million (£38 million).

That figure is nearly 15 per cent lower than the previous asking price in May and represents a drop of almost $16 million (£11.87 million) from the original $68 million (£50.46 million) listing in July 2024.

A Struggle to Offload

Despite numerous tours of the mansion, Lopez and Affleck have not managed to find a committed buyer. Industry experts point to rising interest rates and sluggish demand in the ultra-luxury sector as key reasons for the prolonged sale.

A source told Yahoo Entertainment that the pair had little choice but to slash the price twice in the past year to generate fresh interest. 'High interest rates and weak demand in the housing market have forced them to discount the property,' the source said.

Financial Hit for JLo and Affleck

If sold at the current price, Lopez and Affleck stand to make no profit and could take a significant financial loss. At £38 million, the home is already well below the £45.16 million they paid two years ago, not including the cost of extensive renovations designed to boost its value.

They will also face added costs from Los Angeles' so-called 'mansion tax', further eating into any potential returns.

Inside the Beverly Hills Mega-Mansion

The 38,000-square-foot estate offers 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, plus a two-bedroom guardhouse, a caretaker house and a 5,000-square-foot guest penthouse.

Luxury amenities include a sports lounge, a fully equipped gym, a boxing ring, and courts for basketball and pickleball. There is also a 12-car garage and a zero-edge swimming pool overlooking manicured grounds. PEOPLE magazine described the mansion as 'featuring everything from a private penthouse to a boxing ring, with entertainment and fitness facilities fit for an A-lister'.

A New Chapter for JLo

Since finalising her divorce from Affleck in August 2024, Lopez has focused on her career and her children, twins Max and Emme. She has also spent time with Affleck's children from his previous marriage.

A source told Entertainment Tonight via SheKnows: 'Jen's been staying busy with work, performing, feeling good as she travels the world on her Up All Night Tour.'

Another insider added that Lopez 'is more open to the idea of dating now than earlier this year, but finding love is not exactly at the top of her to-do list'.

The decision to let go of the Beverly Hills property appears to symbolise a fresh start. While fans speculate on her personal life, Lopez's priority remains her music, acting commitments, and family.