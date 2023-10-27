England captain Jos Buttler has taken the blame for his side's debacle in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, but has also admitted that he would like to continue as the team's captain.

Buttler's role as England's white-ball captain is under threat after the defending champions were bowled out for 156 runs before suffering a crushing eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka on Thursday. It was their fourth loss in five matches and mathematically, the English side is out of the race to the knockouts.

England, who have not beaten Sri Lanka in a World Cup match since 1999, have now lost three consecutive games in the ongoing tournament in India and are at the penultimate place in the table with just two points.

Jos Butter's struggles an issue for England

While English skipper Buttler admitted that his entire side has collectively failed in their quest to defend their 50-over world title, he also said that his own form has been one of their biggest problems.

Buttler, England's key middle-order batter, has scored just 95 runs across his five matches, averaging 19 for the tournament – the least of the six specialist batters in the England squad.

"There's no one else who can score your own runs or take your own wickets. That comes from the start, from the captain at the front. I've been a long way short of my best. As a leader, you want to lead through your own performance and I've not been able to do that," said Buttler after England's humiliating loss on Thursday.

The 33-year-old cricketer led England to the T20 World Cup title last year in Australia. However, his run as England's ODI captain has not been the best at all times, with mixed results since he took over from Eoin Morgan in 2022.

Should Buttler continue as England captain?

Buttler has admitted that even though he wants to continue as England's ODI skipper, it's a decision that needs to be made from above him.

"I think you're always questioning as captain, you know, how you can get the best out of players, how you can get the team moving in the right direction.

"I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and captain and first and foremost as a player, but if you're asking if I should still be captaining the team that's a question for the guys above me," added Buttler.

Not just against Sri Lanka, England have been failing in all departments, game after game in the ongoing World Cup and Buttler has acknowledged that the situation is "incredibly disappointing, incredibly frustrating and a huge disappointment".

Adding further, Buttler said that England are losing by a long way as they are playing a long way short of their best. Unless a miracle rescues England, their World Cup campaign has more or less ended, something Buttler has admitted to.

"It certainly looks that way and that's incredibly disappointing," said Buttler, before adding nothing has worked according to England's plans.

Jos Buttler accepted his future as England captain was out of his hands after another painful defeat sent his side tumbling towards the World Cup exit door pic.twitter.com/vNqqnp16EJ — PA Sport (@pasport) October 26, 2023

England, who are desperate to turn tables around in the World Cup, have a big game coming up. They take on India, the hosts and the only unbeaten side this tournament, on Saturday in Lucknow.