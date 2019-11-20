Tottenham Hotspur FC appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager just 12 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked from the position on Tuesday. The former Chelsea and Manchester United boss has signed a contract with the Spurs, that will last until the end of the 2022-23 season.

After the decision was taken, Mourinho said that the quality of footballers available in both the Tottenham squad and academy excites him. He also admitted that he was attracted to work with these players.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said: "In Jose, we have one of the most successful managers in football. He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached. We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

The Spurs are currently without a win in their last five games. They have slipped to 14th position in the Premier League points table. Currently, they are 20 points behind table leaders Liverpool, after playing 12 matches.

Tottenham supporters will be hoping that their club will emerge as one of the modern football powerhouses under the effective leadership of the 56-year-old Portuguese.

Under Pochettino, Tottenham reached the final of the UEFA Champions League last season. However, they ended up losing 0-2 to Liverpool in Madrid.

The last time that the Spurs won any silverware was back in 2008, when they won the League Cup. Pochettino couldn't win a trophy for his club when he was in charge.

Mourinho has an impressive record in London. Previously, he won three Premier League titles in 2005, 2006 and 2015, and one FA Cup with Chelsea FC.

He took over the coaching responsibilities in Manchester United in May 2016. He won the Europa League and Carabao Cup with the Red Devils in 2017. Later, Man United sacked Mourinho in December 2018 because the Old Trafford club was standing 19 points behind league leaders Liverpool. Since then, Mourinho didn't join another side before signing with the Spurs.

Before his stints at the A-list European clubs, Mourinho used to manage Portuguese side Porto, which won the Champions League in 2004 under his coaching.

He also managed the Italian club Inter Milan, where he won the League, Cup, and Champions League treble in 2010. He was named FIFA's world coach of the year in the same year. Mourinho also led Real Madrid to win the La Liga title in 2012.