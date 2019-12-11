Tottenham Hotspur faces Bayern Munich tonight in Germany, in a UEFA Champions League group stage match. Before that, both sides have secured their respective spots in the Round-of-16. Meanwhile, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has restricted his players from watching the previous encounter against Bayern, where the English side was thrashed 7-2 by the German giants.

Before the match commences, Mourinho spoke to the journalists. He said, "I forbid any image of it. I watched it a couple of times, but not one image for the boys. This is a great opportunity for some of them to play, to show what they're capable of. A player in competition is different to a player training, some of my boys didn't have the chance to play many minutes in these five matches since I arrived. We have an incredible number of fixtures until the new year and it's understandable that we're going to make a few changes, rest a few players and give opportunities to others."

Spurs striker Harry Kane, along with midfielder Dele Alli, and defenders Serge Aurier and Jan Vertonghen are all rested ahead of this heavyweight encounter.

Tottenham is already facing the burden of injuries as they are without goalkeepers Michel Vorm and Hugo Lloris, defender Ben Davies, and midfielders Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, and Tanguy Ndombele. In the meantime, Mourinho wants to check the strength of his reserve players.

Even if the Spurs win today's game, they will finish second in Group B. On the other hand, Bayern has been invincible so far in this year's competition, after winning all 5 group games. They are sitting comfortably on top with 17 points. The German side also has an impressive goal difference. They've scored 21 goals and conceded only 4. In contrast, Tottenham scored 17 but conceded 11.

Last year, the Spurs finished their Champions League campaign as runners-up, after being beaten by Liverpool in the final. As a manager, Mourinho has won two Champions League titles. In 2003-04, he helped Porto clinch their UCL title. In 2009-10, he masterminded Inter Milan's Champions League triumph. So far, under Mourinho, the Spurs have shown impressive football. Only time will tell if the Portuguese can land himself a third European club championship title.