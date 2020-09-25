Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho complained to UEFA about the size of goalposts on Thursday before his side's Europa League tie against Shkendija in North Macedonia. Eventually, the Premier League side won the game 3-1.

Erik Lamela, Son Heung-min, and Harry Kane scored one goal each. Before the match, Spurs goalkeepers Joe Hart and Hugo Lloris pointed out the irregularity regarding the goalposts' size during the warm-up. As a result, the Spurs boss complained to the officials about it.

After the match, Mourinho said, "Before the game, my goalkeepers told me that the goal was small. I went by myself and of course, the goal was small. I am not a goalkeeper but I know football since I was a kid and I know when I stand there and I spread my arms and I know the distance, so I felt immediately that something was going wrong. We got the Uefa delegate to confirm and yes it was 5cm smaller, which of course we demanded for the goals to be replaced."

Ahead of the match, Mourinho came on to the pitch, stretched his arms, and agreed with his keepers. He informed the UEFA officials that the posts were too small. Mourinho didn't stop there as he came out to measure the posts using a tape measure.

In the end, he found out that both the posts were 5cm smaller than the regular ones. Consequently, the officials took down both the goals, adjusted them, and made them higher.

Although it was a home game for Shkendija, the stadium in the North Macedonian capital Skopje isn't their home ground. They can't be blamed for the irregularities. According to BBC, Shkendija's stadium couldn't be used because it does not meet UEFA requirements.

As far as the match was concerned, Tottenham played impressively. Son set up Argentine Lamela's goal in the 5th minute to put Spurs ahead. Tottenham debutant Hart was beaten in the 55th minute, courtesy of a spectacular 20-yard finish by Valmir Nafiu.

15 minutes later, Son scored the second for his side before substitute Kane netted the winner in the 79th minute. Mourinho's side will next face Maccabi Haifa at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the play-off round next week.