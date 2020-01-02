Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said he behaved rudely towards an "idiot." He went on to admit that he deserved the yellow card that he was shown during his side's 0-1 defeat against Southampton.

In the second half, Harry Kane's goal was ruled out for offside. Consequently, Mourinho seemed angry, and he was seen arguing with someone on the Southampton bench.

As a result, referee Mike Dean immediately showed a yellow card to the Portuguese. Later, Mourinho said that he accepted the decision.

The Spurs boss also admitted that he was arguing with Southampton's goalkeeping coach, Andrew Sparkes, over the home team's alleged time-wasting tactics.

Mourinho later spoke to reporters and said, "I was rude. But I was rude with an idiot. I clearly deserved the yellow card. I had bad words with the guy. There was, of course, a reason for it. I will not tell you but for some reason, I had that reaction."

When Southampton's manager, Ralph Hassenhuttl was asked about his reaction to the incident, he decided not to comment. According to Hassenhuttl, the Spurs boss has done significant things as a football manager in his career. Hence, the Southampton manager has a very high opinion of the Portuguese.

Speaking about the upcoming transfer window in January, Mourinho claimed that his club is not aiming to become the kings of the market. He said that he and his men have to figure out a way to ensure better results in away matches. For the last 12 months, the Spurs' away results haven't been satisfactory. Mourinho believes that they must utilise their already existing players rather than buying new ones.

During his previous 2-and-a-half year spell at Manchester United, BBC said that Mourinho bought 11 players and spent almost £400 million. However, he couldn't produce any successful results for the Red Devils. Now that he has returned to the Premier League, Mourinho seems eager to learn from his previous mistakes. One of the vital goals he has right now is to help Tottenham succeed in its away games, and that has everything to do with the players' mentality and tactics.