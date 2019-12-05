Manchester United defeated Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in a Premier League tie at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. Marcus Rashford scored a brace. In the process, he made the Red Devils' ex-manager's return to Manchester a flop.

After the match, Spurs manager Jose Mourinho insisted that arrogance shouldn't be blamed after his former employers beat his current team. Since succeeding Mauricio Pochettino as the Tottenham head coach, Mourinho helped his side win three consecutive games. However, Spurs' winning streak came to an end against the very team that sacked the Portuguese a few months ago.

Rashford scored the first goal of the match in the 6th minute. Tottenham's Dele Alli scored an equaliser in the 39th minute. At half-time, the scoreboard read 1-1, with still a chance left for Mourinho to prove a point against the club that bid farewell to him because of the Red Devils' poor show under him earlier this season.

However, Rashford had different plans and he rattled the opponents' defence every time he got the ball under his feet. His penalty in the 49th minute decided the match in United's favour. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be happy with his men, especially the man with the number 10 jersey.

Man United outplayed the visitors in a one sided match. The only positive factor for the Spurs was Alli's superb individual effort.

After the match was over, the Portuguese spoke to the reporters. He said, "For 30 minutes United were not just better than us, they were much better than us. They were much better in the intensity, in the aggression, they were winning first balls, second balls, 50-50 duels. United have good results against the best teams this season. At home against the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, Leicester, they always had this kind of attitude. It's easier for them because of the way they play, they are not afraid to have a defensive approach at home, take their time and handle the emotion of the game."

He was asked if the Spurs came to Manchester being arrogant after winning three straight matches under their newly appointed manager. In reply, Mourinho rejected the theory. Sky Sports reported that Mourinho claimed to have motivated his players by explaining to them how spectacularly Manchester United plays at home. He also mentioned that if someone has to be blamed for the negative result in the match, it should be Spurs.