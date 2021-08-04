If you are building your brand and not using social media, then you may as well be sitting alone in a dark room. In the age of the Internet, social media is the palette that people are using to color their lives. Scrolling through feeds of striking content and eye-catching ads engages people and helps them build up a relationship with brands. Jose Pena and Daniel Chand have both built personal empires within the digital world and beyond. Here, they share their insights on why social media can be a brand's greatest tool for boosting growth.

For Bronx-born Jose Pena, music has always been a personal passion. He first started gaining worldwide attention within the music industry when he released "One dance" Spanish remix in 2016. Now recognized as a multi-talented record executive and music producer, Jose Pena collaborates with a host of popular unban artists and continues to build his brand globally through the power of social media. Evangelist Daniel Chand's road to global recognition started within his hometown of Bedford, England, where he began preaching and coined his mission statement: Saving the lost at any cost. Founder of the Walking Like Jesus ministry, Daniel Chand has been able to leverage the power of social media to reach out and change the lives of people all over the globe.

Jose Pena and Daniel Chand both agree that social media is one of the greatest tools of growth available to brands today. On the importance of building a social media presence as soon you establish your brand, Jose Pena says, "As soon as the concept of your brand is decided, you need to build a social media presence around it; you don't want to be playing catch up and then share the journey of your brand years after it began. True growth through social media happens through engagement and connection, and people need to see every angle of a brand to build trust and connect with it." Daniel Chand adds to this insight by saying, "Social media can put your brand everywhere all at once, so use it to chart every step of your journey as a business, and utilize pre-scheduled posts to fill several different feeds and platforms at once." According to Jose Pena, social media gives brands the power to constantly grow. He says, "You never have to stop expanding your reach, you can keep building and building content, tailoring it to your audiences as they grow and engage with you." Daniel Chand adds, "Engagement is key! Getting your audience to engage with your content and be inspired by it will steadily increase your follower base."

Social media has constructed a whole new arena where brands can build their following, and Jose Pena and Daniel Chand believe that this arena will only keep growing in scope. So, it is vital that your brand finds its feet within this expanding field.